Goldman Sachs Asset Management strategist says the bond market will recover from this year’s historic defeat and perform well in 2024.

According to Ashish Shah of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, bonds are poised for a strong performance in 2024.

The asset class has made a small comeback in recent months after the October collapse.

“This coming year is going to be the year of bonds,” Shah said Friday. “So don’t mess it up.”

According to Ashish Shah of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, not buying bonds now would be a big mistake.

Shah, who is CIO of the asset manager for public investments, said on Friday he expects fixed income to deliver strong returns in 2024, amid signs that the economy is slowing and inflation hitting the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Is falling towards.

“I think what we’re seeing right now is not just a slowdown in the economy, but also inflation that’s actually coming down, and that’s bad for the bond market,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Sets up a great total return.” Quality bonds such as medium-term corporate and US Treasuries are particularly attractive.

“When people are scared of what the Fed is doing to position you, take every opportunity you can,” Shah said. “We’ve reached mid-cycle, the Fed’s hikes have had an impact on inflation, and this coming year is going to be the year of bonds. So don’t screw it up.”

Shah’s “Year of the Bond” prediction mirrors what Wall Street had predicted as early as 2023, based on widespread expectations that the economy would slip into recession sometime this year.

Instead, US growth has been stagnant – and that has fueled a volatile 12 months for the asset class, which endured a three-year slide into one of the worst declines in market history before making a mini-rebound.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note reached a 16-year high of more than 5% in late October, but has since fallen by about 75 basis points. Bond prices rise as yields fall.

Investors’ belief that the Fed has now raised interest rates has driven the decline in yields in the fourth quarter. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders are now fairly confident that the central bank will not tighten again before it starts cutting borrowing costs in mid-2024. When rates fall, bonds benefit because their fixed yields tend to offer better relative returns.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com