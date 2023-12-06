Goldman CFO sees 'clean' macro picture with 'pockets of panic'

Goldman Sachs CFO Dennis Coleman said geopolitical uncertainty stemming from conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine is clouding the macroeconomic outlook despite a decline in inflation and improvements in some other market conditions.

Inflation appears to be coming under control globally, credit spreads are tightening and there is much greater consensus on interest rates, Coleman said in a wide-ranging talk at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday.

“The bands of variability around some macro indicators are tightening,” Coleman said, noting that bank clients are still seeing opportunities and adjusting their risk profiles. But “while I think it’s a cleaner picture than the beginning of the year, there is still a sense of nervousness in the customer base.”

One of the positives he noted was that the cost of capital for some transactions is now “somewhat sensible” so you can issue new debt transactions and price your acquisitions with a certain “level of certainty”. Can. Transaction volumes in the US declined in the first half of the year as buyers became more discerning.

Hostilities in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the prospect of U.S. elections next year and questions over the state of U.S.-China relations, what he called “residual uncertainty” are weighing on the outlook.

There is growing confidence about the possibility of deals in 2024, but this appears to be due to the context of the Israel-Hamas war, he said, adding that there is increased confidence about the prospects for the reopening of equity markets and more transactions, allowing them to The levels will become clear. Ultimately “conflicts were encountered in October,” and the pace slowed, he said. “I think we’ll have a much clearer runway in 2024,” he said.

Similarly, regarding the bank’s outlook on real estate exposure, Coleman said he thinks it is nearing a turning point. While the bank has been “very, very active” in reducing its real estate across asset classes throughout the year, he said it is “getting closer to a place where you can work on eliminating some of the older exposures but Maybe you can change your orientation to “respect for frontline deployment.”

On the company’s third-quarter earnings call in October, Coleman said the bank marked down or impaired its commercial real estate exposure to office space and that it had reduced its $5 billion of its $15 billion in CRE alternative investments during the year. Have made the cut. “We are making very, very significant progress against those risks,” he said.

Coleman’s comments on the CRE outlook Tuesday follow the Federal Reserve’s warning in October that the potential for major losses in the $24 trillion U.S. commercial real estate market is a major risk to financial stability, given rising vacancy rates and slowing rent growth. Keeping in mind, the CFO dive was previously reported.

Goldman Sachs is one of several banks that have grappled with losses related to their commercial real estate exposure this year, in part due to a decline in demand for office space due to the shift to hybrid work. In June, Wells Fargo CFO Michael P. Santomassimo said the bank may need to increase its reserves with respect to its commercial real estate exposure.

