Goldman CEO says proposed bank rules could affect airfares, pensions

(Bloomberg) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon argued that recent proposals from regulators to force banks to hold more capital would not make the world’s financial system safer and could lead to risks ranging from flight prices to pensioners’ retirements. Everything up to savings can be affected.

The proposed rules — which the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency unveiled in July — would require the largest U.S. banks to set aside more capital for different types of businesses. Solomon said one area that will be affected will be uncollateralized derivatives, which he said airlines often use to lower the price of jet fuel so they can maintain stability in their pricing.

Under the proposed rules, “its costs go up a lot,” Solomon said during a panel at the Financial Times banking conference in London. “I don’t think you’re trading off safety and soundness in a way that matters compared to friction and cost.”

Solomon said the proposals would also impact pension managers’ abilities to lend securities.

Regulators have said the new rules – known as the Basel III endgame in the US – are necessary to ensure the safety and soundness of banks, while Wall Street executives have largely argued that they are better for everyday borrowers. Will increase the cost of capital.

“You have to do a really thorough cost-benefit analysis,” Solomon said. “I don’t think that’s been done.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Solomon talked about the geopolitical risks facing his company and the company’s initial thoughts on the bonus pool for employees for this year.

Solomon said the risks of conflict between the US and China outweigh all other geopolitical risks and the recent uncertainty has led Goldman Sachs to reduce exposure to the Asian country.

“We will be a little more cautious,” he said. “These are not easily resolved issues.”

Solomon acknowledged that bonus compensation was lower in 2022 than in 2021, when the company posted record profits amid increased deal activity and volatile markets. Still, he argued, morale within Goldman Sachs remains high and declines at the firm are running below the multi-year average.

“Look, we pay for performance,” Solomon said of the deliberations for this year’s bonus pool. “Competition for top talent is still very intense. And so that impacts how we make decisions.”

Solomon has faced increasing criticism from his colleagues this year as the company has been hit by a failed expansion into consumer banking and earnings at its main investment bank have declined.

For years, Solomon has enjoyed making music as a DJ, but he admitted Tuesday that the hobby has become a distraction within Goldman. He no longer plans to perform publicly, although he recently performed a set at his daughter’s wedding.

“My focus is on Goldman Sachs,” Solomon said. “What people might say about me on a personal basis, I’m not really focused on.”

