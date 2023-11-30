Goldilocks meets Santa as global stock powerhouse has best month in three years

[1/3]Macy’s Santa Claus is seen on the trading floor to celebrate the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., on November 22, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid acquires licensing rights

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) – November has become a fairy-tale month for equities, with the festive Santa rally investors traditionally expect to arrive early as traders look for a Goldilocks view of a drop in inflation and central banks lowering interest rates. Bet on the scenario.

MSCI’s world stock index (.MIWO00000PUS) is set to close nearly 9% higher this month, its best performance since November 2020, when the market cheered the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines.

The softening of inflation has prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others to raise rates aggressively, sending bonds and stocks soaring, hurting the dollar.

Global bond prices have soared, with the ICE BofA index of global investment-grade bonds across major markets set to deliver a 3.4% return in November, the best month on record since 1997. (.MERGBMI).

Yields on US Treasuries, which move in the opposite direction to prices, are set for their biggest monthly decline since 2008.

This is the bite of the summer bond slide, while major stock markets are on track to reverse 2023’s sharp decline.

But there is a caveat, cautioning investors that equities may be ignoring the recession risks that typically bode well for safe-haven government debt.

“The equity market is very optimistic right now and the bond market is right,” said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy and research in EMEA for State Street Global Advisors.

“There is still room for interest rates to decline and deflation to continue, but we believe that this will also slow growth and have a dampening effect from monetary tightening.”

November’s equity rally has been broad, with Wall Street’s S&P 500 (.SPX) up 8.6% on the month and Europe’s Stoxx 600 index (.STOXX) up 6%. Global growth stocks in high-tech sectors rose 11% (.dMIWO0000GNUS), while value stocks, which are mainly in cyclical industries and offer high dividends, rose 6.5% (.dMIWO0000VNUS) Is.

Major central banks have raised rates by a whopping 3,965 bps since the end of 2021 and investors feel a peak has been reached.

Traders are already estimating Fed and ECB rate cuts of about 100 bps next year, while most major economies have put rate hikes on hold, waiting to see how long the tightening lasts.

“Now we have this rebound (in equities) and what we need to see is solid evidence that this is not a major fake policy pivot,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Group.

Joost Van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Dutch bank Van Lanscott Kempen, said he expects US and European equities to decline as monetary tightening weighs on the economy.

US home sales fell to a 13-year low in October, lending to businesses by euro zone banks last month fell for the first time since 2015 as the bloc faces the threat of a recession, while China’s Economic performance remains weak.

Equity markets are also ignoring the downside of low inflation, Van Leenders said, because companies that have passed on higher prices to customers have achieved higher nominal growth in revenues and profits.

“It’s even more difficult (for company earnings) when inflation is falling,” he said.

And a bleak outlook for stocks suggests the gap between stocks and bonds could open up again.

Until recently tracking losses for the third consecutive year, the November rally meant government bonds had achieved a positive annual return of 0.7%. (.MERW0G1). The broader global index is set to return 1.6% for the year.

Asset managers had hoped for a good year for bonds, a scenario that did not materialize as rates rose further and government and consumer spending boosted the US economy.

Van Leenders said he expected Treasury yields to decline more slowly. Ten-year Treasury yields are trading at 4.2%, down from a high above 5% in October. Germany’s benchmark Bund yield has also retreated from recent highs above 3%.

“We are expecting a softening in the US next year,” said State Street’s Kassam. “And overall we prefer fixed income right now as the lack of growth will keep equities in check.”

Reporting by Naomi Rovnik; Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Christina Fincher

