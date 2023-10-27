Goldie Hawn says an ET touched her and it ‘felt like God’s finger’

Some people may find meeting a supernatural being alienating.

But not actor Goldie Hawn. In fact, she says it felt as if she was being touched by “the finger of God.”

Hahn recently described an alien encounter in the “Time to Walk” event on Apple Fitness+, saying it happened when she was about 20, somewhere in the California desert at a time when “a lot of UFO sightings Were.”

The Oscar-winning actress said she was out dancing when she decided to take a nap in a fellow dancer’s car.

But Han didn’t get much sleep because of the “loud noises” in his ears, he recalled.

“It was such a high, high frequency,” she explained. “And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads.”

Hahn said that the aliens he encountered were “silver in color”, had “slits for mouths”, “small noses” and “no ears.”

Years later, Hahn said, she met an astrophysicist at the University of Champaign, Illinois, who studied alien encounters and produced more detailed memories about the experience.

“It was kind of like regression therapy or something,” Hahn said. “I am almost unconscious. And suddenly I remembered something. He touched my face.

Hahn said the touch “felt like the finger of God” and was “the most generous, loving feeling. It was powerful. It was filled with light.”

The actor said the creatures pointed at him in his car as if he were a subject.

“I couldn’t move. I was shocked… I didn’t know if it was real or not,” she said.

This wasn’t Hahn’s only paranormal experience, he said.

He described a dream he had in London in which he saw six lights burning on “some little hills across the valley”. Later, she went to a place that resembled the valley in her dream where she ran into a mysterious heart-shaped crop circle.

Hahn said she didn’t know whether seeing crop circles was a sign or not, but it didn’t really matter.

“I don’t want to know everything,” she said. “If we continue to deny something for which we have no evidence we cut ourselves off from many things. There are many things in this world that we can’t see, but we can’t stop believing in them.”

He added: “We can never lose our wonder. There is no fun in this. This is indeed an important aspect of being an adventurous person, where nothing is impossible.

You can watch the teaser of Haun’s interview on Instagram below.

Connected…

Source