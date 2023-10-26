Golden Inverse, token burning play-2-earn crypto game, to launch before end of 2023

The crypto market faced regulatory pressure since the beginning of 2023, reducing the hype surrounding leading digital assets, providing an attractive environment for memecoins to flourish.

With the renewed memecoin boom, many investors sought to diversify their portfolios with more volatile but potentially profitable tokens.

In the interesting world of memecoins where leverage of over 1000x is not uncommon, Golden Inu has attracted the attention of investors with its ambitious targets and significant return potential.

About Golden Inu

Golden Inu is a Web3 platform that strives to stand out from the memecoin marketplace by developing a strong and engaged community of supporters, ensuring the safety of investors’ funds, and guaranteeing long-term utility for the community.

Developed by a team of experienced professionals, Golden Inu puts its community, called the Golden Horde, at the center of its operations. The platform offers numerous educational resources and community engagement opportunities, strengthening its extensive network of dedicated supporters.

Additionally, unlike most memecoin projects in the crypto market, which are primarily focused on looking for short-term price discovery, Golden Inu is committed to providing long-term utility for investors. Thus, the platform has continued to develop and release several products to add more utility to its native token, $GOLDEN, thereby increasing the value for token holders.

The $GOLDEN token known as the SHIB “killer” has rapidly gained popularity with its impressive performance since its ICO on the BNB chain in early February. $GOLDEN has offered significant returns to early investors and is expected to increase in value, especially as new platform products increase the utility of the token.

The Golden Inuverse

One of Golden Inu’s most anticipated products is its Web3 gaming ecosystem, called Golden Inuverse. The play-to-earn gaming project has attracted thousands of Golden Inu users since its first exciting leak.

Golden Inverse provides an immersive role-playing gaming (RPG) experience that entertains players and allows them to earn passive income while they play. The play-to-earn gaming ecosystem mimics the real-world economy with a self-organized social and economic structure centered around the $GOLDEN token.

Players can adopt different roles, strategies and game plans to earn more rewards through $GOLDEN tokens. To play, gamers must select from a variety of characters available in the Golden Inverse.

Each of these groups has different bloodlines that affect their statistics and appearance. Some of the most popular bloodlines include the Golden Retriever, which has strength abilities; The Sebi bloodline, which has healing and generation abilities; and Tano Golden Ines, which has strong aquatic properties.

Golden Inu hires new professionals

The release of the Golden Inverse is imminent as the team recently shrink Seven professionals were involved to complete the development of the game, including a 2D and 3D graphics designer, a game development manager, two Web3 app developers, a blockchain developer, and a new web developer.

Although Golden Inu acknowledged that the appointment came at an unexpected time, the project noted that the move was for the right reasons. The team also reassured investors and users about its commitment in the long term.

Although a launch date has not yet been announced, Golden Inuverse is designed to allow the Golden Inu community of supporters to earn money while increasing the utility of the native token. Once launched, the Play-to-Earn game will highly activate the token’s trading volume in major cryptocurrency indexes, increasing $GOLDEN’s visibility to traders and rapidly increasing its value.

Golden Inverse aims to shape the future of the web3 gaming industry, providing unique and immersive gaming experiences. Investors and players will also have a share in the rapidly growing metaverse and enjoy the increased utility provided by the $GOLDEN token.

gold fund

At the heart of the Golden Inuverse is the Golden Treasury, an innovative system that differentiates Golden Inu from competitors. Golden Treasury is a token-burning system that seeks to boost the value of the platform’s native token.

When the game generates revenue, a portion of it is sent to the Golden Treasury, where the funds will be used to buy back $GOLDEN tokens from both the BNB chain and the Ethereum network. Tokens received from buybacks are permanently removed from circulation by burning them.

The purpose of this approach is to reduce the number of $GOLDEN tokens in circulation, thereby increasing demand for the token due to scarcity. By continuously burning $GOLDEN, Golden Inu hopes to create an imbalance between the supply and demand of the token, driving its value to new heights.

The Golden Inu team recently sold their treasury to hire professionals to complete their Web3 game. Once the game goes live, the Golden Treasury will serve as a self-sustaining economic model for the Golden Inverse, providing utility and value to token holders.

traders are watching Twitter Official website for more updates. The value of the token could rise sharply if the game issues and activates the Golden Treasury smart contract.

