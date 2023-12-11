After years of battling scandal, the Golden Globes are ready to make a comeback. Here are the nominees for January’s 81st edition of the awards – with ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ leading the way, and European cinema shining.

The Golden Globe Awards, one of the highest-profile awards season broadcasts after the Oscars, has announced its nominations.

The revamped organization, now a for-profit effort with a larger and more diverse voting body, has listed the nominees for its January awards show. many troubled years,

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presided over the announcements from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the show will also take place on January 7.

Greta Gerwig’s barbie It tops Golden Globe Award nominations with nine nominations, including Best Picture Musical or Comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and its three original songs.

It was closely followed Mem Saathichristopher nolan’s oppenheimerwhich received eight nominations, including Best Picture Drama and stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

are competing with oppenheimer in the Best Picture Drama category current award darling anatomy of fall, Martin Scorsese’s flower moon killer, Bradley Cooper’s brilliant Bernstein biopic artist, One of our favorite movies of the year – Celine’s Song past life, and Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing Holocaust drama area of ​​interest,

For Best Musical or Comedy Picture, barbie have to face Air, American fiction, holdover, kinky and memorable may december, and very wonderful poor things,

The noteworthy thing is that the European party is also strong along with France. anatomy of fallAwards continue to risewith four nominations (Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Screenplay, Best Picture Non-English Language, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama), and the UK’s area of ​​interest Receiving three nominations (Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Picture Non-English Language, and Best Original Score Motion Picture).

Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be the first major telecast of the awards season, with a new home on CBS.

It’s been a tumultuous few years behind the scenes for the Golden Globes, following a bombshell report by the Los Angeles Times in 2021 that found there were no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards .

The stars and studios boycotted the Globes and NBC refused to air it in 2022 as a result.

The show returned to a one-year probationary deal with NBC in January 2023, after the group began adding more journalists of color to its ranks and introducing other reforms to address ethical concerns. The broadcast received its smallest audience ever, with 6.3 million viewers. The network did not opt ​​for renewal.

In June, billionaire Todd Boehly was approved to dissolve the HFPA and reestablish the Golden Globes as a for-profit organization.

In mid-November, CBS announced that it would broadcast the ceremony on the network and also stream it on Paramount+.

Here is the full list of nominees:

film

Best Motion Picture Drama

oppenheimer

flower moon killer

artist

past life

area of ​​interest

anatomy of fall

Best Picture Musical or Comedy

barbie

poor things

American fiction

holdover

may december

Air

best director

bradley cooper – maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Bad Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

celine song – past life

best screenplay

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

The Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Life – Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall – Justin Trite, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening – Nyad

Greta Lee – Past Life

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

bradley cooper – maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killer of the Flower Moon

colman domingo rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – We’re All Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Poesti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Bad Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joey Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – Bad Things

Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Bad Things

Best Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Life (United States)

Ice Society (Spain)

Area of ​​interest (United Kingdom)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

boy and heron

fundamental

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

super mario bros movie

Suzume

Desire

Cinematic and box office achievements

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (disney)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Era’s Tour (AMC Theatre)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Goransson – Oppenheimer

Gerskin Fendrix – Bad Things

Robbie Robertson – Killer of the Flower Moon

Micah Levi – Area of ​​interest

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Barbie – “What was I made for?” by Billie Eilish and Phineas

Barbie – “Dance the Night” by Caroline Allyn, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Barbie – “I’m Just Kane” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt.

She Came to Me – “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.

Super Mario Bros. Movie – “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Zelenik, Eric Osmond and John Spiker

Rustin – “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz.

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

inheritance

Crown

Diplomat

the last of us

1923

The Morning Show

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Emma Stone – Curse

Helen Mirren – 1923

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Brian Cox – Succession

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Dominic West – The Crown

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

jury duty

Only murders in the building

ted lasso

Bear

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning – The Great

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri – Bear

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film

beef

lesson in chemistry

Daisy Jones and the Six

All the light we can’t see

fellow passengers

fargo

Best Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film

Ali Wong – Beef

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six

Best Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film

David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Matt Bomer – fellow traveler

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and the Six

Steven Yeun – Beef

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumber

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Abby Elliot – Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jay Smith-Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Alan Rook – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 7, 2024.

