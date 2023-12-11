Golden Globe nominations: The ‘Barbenheimer’ effect isn’t over
After years of battling scandal, the Golden Globes are ready to make a comeback. Here are the nominees for January’s 81st edition of the awards – with ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ leading the way, and European cinema shining.
The Golden Globe Awards, one of the highest-profile awards season broadcasts after the Oscars, has announced its nominations.
The revamped organization, now a for-profit effort with a larger and more diverse voting body, has listed the nominees for its January awards show. many troubled years,
Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presided over the announcements from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the show will also take place on January 7.
Greta Gerwig’s barbie It tops Golden Globe Award nominations with nine nominations, including Best Picture Musical or Comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and its three original songs.
It was closely followed Mem Saathichristopher nolan’s oppenheimerwhich received eight nominations, including Best Picture Drama and stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.
are competing with oppenheimer in the Best Picture Drama category current award darling anatomy of fall, Martin Scorsese’s flower moon killer, Bradley Cooper’s brilliant Bernstein biopic artist, One of our favorite movies of the year – Celine’s Song past life, and Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing Holocaust drama area of interest,
For Best Musical or Comedy Picture, barbie have to face Air, American fiction, holdover, kinky and memorable may december, and very wonderful poor things,
The noteworthy thing is that the European party is also strong along with France. anatomy of fallAwards continue to risewith four nominations (Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Screenplay, Best Picture Non-English Language, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama), and the UK’s area of interest Receiving three nominations (Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Picture Non-English Language, and Best Original Score Motion Picture).
Scroll down for the full list of nominees.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be the first major telecast of the awards season, with a new home on CBS.
It’s been a tumultuous few years behind the scenes for the Golden Globes, following a bombshell report by the Los Angeles Times in 2021 that found there were no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards .
The stars and studios boycotted the Globes and NBC refused to air it in 2022 as a result.
The show returned to a one-year probationary deal with NBC in January 2023, after the group began adding more journalists of color to its ranks and introducing other reforms to address ethical concerns. The broadcast received its smallest audience ever, with 6.3 million viewers. The network did not opt for renewal.
In June, billionaire Todd Boehly was approved to dissolve the HFPA and reestablish the Golden Globes as a for-profit organization.
In mid-November, CBS announced that it would broadcast the ceremony on the network and also stream it on Paramount+.
Here is the full list of nominees:
film
Best Motion Picture Drama
- oppenheimer
- flower moon killer
- artist
- past life
- area of interest
- anatomy of fall
Best Picture Musical or Comedy
- barbie
- poor things
- American fiction
- holdover
- may december
- Air
best director
- bradley cooper – maestro
- Greta Gerwig – Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Bad Things
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- celine song – past life
best screenplay
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- The Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- Past Life – Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justin Trite, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Greta Lee – Past Life
- Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- bradley cooper – maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killer of the Flower Moon
- colman domingo rustin
- Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott – We’re All Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Fantasia Barrino – Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Alma Poesti – Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Bad Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
- Matt Damon – Air
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress Motion Picture
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Julianne Moore – May December
- Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joey Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe – Bad Things
- Robert DeNiro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Charles Melton – May December
- Mark Ruffalo – Bad Things
Best Picture – Non-English Language
- Anatomy of a Fall (France)
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Past Life (United States)
- Ice Society (Spain)
- Area of interest (United Kingdom)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- boy and heron
- fundamental
- Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
- super mario bros movie
- Suzume
- Desire
Cinematic and box office achievements
- Barbie (Warner Bros.)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (disney)
- John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
- Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
- Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
- Taylor Swift: The Era’s Tour (AMC Theatre)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Ludwig Goransson – Oppenheimer
- Gerskin Fendrix – Bad Things
- Robbie Robertson – Killer of the Flower Moon
- Micah Levi – Area of interest
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Barbie – “What was I made for?” by Billie Eilish and Phineas
- Barbie – “Dance the Night” by Caroline Allyn, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- Barbie – “I’m Just Kane” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt.
- She Came to Me – “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.
- Super Mario Bros. Movie – “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Zelenik, Eric Osmond and John Spiker
- Rustin – “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz.
TV
Best Television Series – Drama
- inheritance
- Crown
- Diplomat
- the last of us
- 1923
- The Morning Show
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Emma Stone – Curse
- Helen Mirren – 1923
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook – Succession
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Dominic West – The Crown
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- jury duty
- Only murders in the building
- ted lasso
- Bear
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
- Ayo Edebiri – Bear
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film
- beef
- lesson in chemistry
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- All the light we can’t see
- fellow passengers
- fargo
Best Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film
- Ali Wong – Beef
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death
- Juno Temple – Fargo
- Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
- Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six
Best Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film
- David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- Matt Bomer – fellow traveler
- Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones and the Six
- Steven Yeun – Beef
- Woody Harrelson – White House Plumber
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
- Abby Elliot – Bear
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Jay Smith-Cameron – Succession
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Best Supporting Male Actor in a Television Series
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- Alan Rook – Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
- James Marsden – Jury Duty
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy or Television
- Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer – Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 7, 2024.
