Golden Cross on Ripple's Chart: Will XRP Price Skyrocket Soon?

Minor Benefits of XRP: XRP has underperformed in the recent crypto market rally, rising only 5% compared to the big gains of Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana. Bullish Predictions: One analyst is anticipating a potential “golden cross” for Bearish signals: Despite optimistic forecasts, XRP is experiencing a decline in transaction activity and some analysts have warned of a possible consolidation and price correction.

Is XRP on the verge of a bullish run?

The cryptocurrency sector has been growing recently, with its global market capitalization rising to approximately $1.7 trillion (according to data from CoinGecko). Ripple’s native token – XRP – has not been among the best performers, rising only 5% in the past week. In comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) has jumped nearly 13%, Ether (ETH) has gained 12%, and Solana (SOL) has gained 17% during the same period.

Nonetheless, some analysts are confident that the price of XRP will explode in the near future. Popular X (Twitter) user JD Claimed The asset will experience a so-called “golden cross” in the coming days. Such a development could significantly increase XRP valuation based on historical events.

JD notes that XRP’s price surged nearly 650x after seeing a “golden cross” in 2017. Nevertheless, the analyst warned that the token may undergo a correction before rising impressively.

The “Golden Cross” is a chart pattern that shows that the short-term moving average has moved above the long-term moving average. This is considered a bullish event and has historically driven price increases in other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC).

Another analyst who believes that XRP could rise in the next months is Egregor Crypto. x user argued If the asset’s price breaks the key resistance level of $0.75, described as Fib 0.5, its price could rise to $1.50:

“Crossing the 0.5 Fibonacci level indicates upward momentum, indicating a change from a downtrend to a potential uptrend, which instills confidence.”

Is XRP Losing Steam?

Despite optimistic forecasts, it seems that Ripple’s native token is running out of fuel to reach new highs in the near future. As seen on xrpscan, the number of transactions executed dropped to around 500,000 on December 8.

The host of the YouTube channel CryptoTV has also noted XRP’s slow movement, claiming that it has been “doing its own thing” over the past few days, bucking the current trends in the cryptocurrency market. He described the coin’s recent consolidation as “a little worrying”, indicating that a price correction below $0.60 could be in the cards.

Those interested in checking out how XRP might perform over the remaining weeks of the current year can take a look at our dedicated video below:

