Upcoming Market Week: Gold tests $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD pop, USD falls

Markets remain at risk with many US equity markets hitting new multi-month highs. The VIX ‘fear gauge’ is at a low last seen in early 2020 and has fallen more than 46% from its high in late October. There is a growing sentiment that interest rates have peaked around the world, which is feeling good and with a rate cut expected at the end of the second quarter of 2024, there could be further rises in the coming months.

VIX daily chart

The US dollar is on the back foot and close to multi-month lows despite US Treasury yields rising higher. There will be big sales of 2-, 5- and 7-year US Treasuries next week and the market seems to be pushing for higher yields before $148 billion of paper hits the road.

There will be some high-impact economic data releases on the calendar next week, with a second look at US GDP and the Eurozone and US inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also speaks later in the week.

Technical and fundamental forecast – from 27th November

British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Data and monetary policy align, doubts remain

The British pound against the United States dollar has returned to highs not seen since the beginning of September. In fact, based on its two pillars of monetary support and, rarely recently, economic data, it looks surprisingly comfortable above $1.25.

Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) remain higher as oil prices hope for recovery

Gold and silver prices had a positive week as buyers supported both the metals and also got help from the struggling US dollar. Both gold and silver were in danger of a selloff this week, but buyers kept prices stable for most of the short trading week. However, looking at gold and its failure to find acceptance above the $2000/ounce mark, the precious metal could weaken over the next week.

Euro (EUR) Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Upcoming Week Outlook

Foreign exchange markets have been relatively quiet overall in the holiday-shortened week, with the British pound being a notable exception. The euro extended higher against the US dollar, consolidating its recent gains, while the single currency struggled against the British pound and fell back to lows seen two weeks ago.

US Dollar Forecast: Will Growth and Inflation Drive US Dollar Selloff?

The dollar is falling on the back of US yields and US economic data as the world’s largest economy feels the impact of tight financial conditions. Labor data declined since the October NFP report, retail sales and CPI data declined and overall sentiment data was also revised lower.

Source: www.dailyfx.com