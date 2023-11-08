Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD and XAG/USD may get a boost from macro trends

Silver, Gold Outlook:

Gold and silver prices have declined in recent weeks, but their outlook remains constructive

If bond yields continue to fall, precious metals could shine through 2024

This article explores key levels to watch for XAU/USD and XAG/USD this week

Trade Smarter – Sign up for the DailyFX newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar Setup – EUR/USD rejects support after pullback, USD/JPY heads higher

Gold and silver have declined over the past few weeks as the geopolitical premium created in both metals following Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel early last month has begun to wane. This is because the situation in the Middle East, although still tragic, has not escalated into a broader conflict involving other countries such as Iran or Lebanon.

Another factor that has contributed to weakness in XAU/USD and XAG/USD is low demand for safe-haven positions. Recently, US stocks have been on a rise, with the Nasdaq 100 rising for eight consecutive sessions and on the verge of reclaiming its October high. Therefore, the fear of missing out has led traders to focus their attention on the equity market rather than non-yielding assets.

Despite recent market dynamics, there are many reasons to be optimistic about precious metals. That said, one catalyst that could put upward pressure on their prices is a reduction in rates. Last month, the US 10-year yield was above 5.0%, but has since fallen sharply, falling below 4.6% today. If this correction intensifies in the near term, the backdrop will become more constructive for both gold and silver.

Are you curious to learn about the future trajectory of gold and the drivers of market volatility? Find the answers in our free Q4 trading guide. Download it for free now!

Recommended by Diego Coleman

Get your free gold forecast

gold price technical analysis

Gold has seen a slight decline in recent days after failing to break the resistance in the $2,010/$2,015 range late last month. If losses deepen in the coming trading sessions, support appears at $1,960, followed by $1,945, close to the 200-day simple moving average. Although the metal is likely to find stability in this zone before a bounce back, a breakdown could open the door to a move towards $1,920.

On the other hand, if the bulls plan a resurgence and push the prices higher, overhead resistance is located at $2,010/$2,015, as mentioned earlier. A move above this technical barrier would rekindle bullish sentiment, setting the stage for a rally towards $2,060. On further strength and continued momentum, buyers could gain confidence to challenge this year’s high of $2,085.

Gold Price Chart (First Month Futures)

Source: Trading View

Wondering how retail conditions could shape silver prices? Our emotion guide provides the answers you want—don’t miss out, download it now!

change in longitude Shorts oi daily 9% -9% 7% weekly 7% -6% 5%

What does this mean for price action?

seek my guidance

silver price technical analysis

Silver sold off on Tuesday and sank towards confluence support around $22.55, where a medium-term rising trend line intersects with several recent lows. Buyers should strongly defend this sector to counter the current selling pressure. Failure to hold this level could potentially see prices drop to $22.20. In case of continued weakness, the focus shifts to the October lows near the $21.00 mark.

Conversely, if buyers return and trigger a reversal to the upside, we could see a move towards trendline resistance at $23.40. This decisive level, which coincides with the 200-day simple moving average, could set up a strong barrier against bullish progress, but in the event of a breakout, XAG/USD could head towards the $24.00 range.

Silver Price Chart (First Month Futures)

Source: Trading View

Source: www.dailyfx.com