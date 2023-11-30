After two weak years, gold is making an impressive comeback in 2023, with the precious metal posting double-digit gains by the end of November, moving closer to its all-time high of $2,060 an ounce set in August 2020.

Advertisement

After falling to $1,820 an ounce on October 5, a confluence of factors has created a favorable environment for gold’s resurgence.

Geopolitical tensions arising from the conflict in the Middle East and a steady decline in the inflation rate in the United States have led to a significant rise in gold prices.

Gold prices rise on expectations of rate cut

Anticipation has played a key role in driving up the price of gold, as the metal is influenced by market expectations of future Fed policy.

In response to the ongoing sharp decline in inflation in the United States and recent decisions by the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising interest rates, market participants are trending towards expecting the Fed to implement earlier and more pronounced rate cuts in 2024. Is.

As of the end of November 2023, market-implied prospects for future federal funds rates, estimated by CME Group’s Fed Watch tool, indicate about a 75% chance of a rate cut as early as May 2024.

Investors are currently considering four rate cuts by December 2024, giving a 77% probability.

The appeal of gold? protection from financial stress

The appeal of gold becomes stronger as interest rates fall due to various reasons. First, the yields offered by short-term government bonds, a competing safe-haven asset to gold, fall. Low expected returns on cash prompt investors to seek better alternatives. Additionally, when interest rates fall due to an economic downturn or recession, stocks may struggle to provide positive returns.

Gold ultimately acts as a hedge against economic risks and fears, providing a unique diversification quality to investors’ portfolios because it is uncorrelated to bonds and stocks.

As the US presidential election in November 2024 approaches, and a tight contest between President Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump is likely, the presence of political uncertainties could further boost gold prices.

A recent study conducted by WisdomTree shows that gold performs well in times of economic stress. When there is a sharp decline in economic activity, gold often performs positively while equities underperform. Gold also outperforms Treasuries, which are considered competitive defensive assets.

Investment demand for gold is increasing

The desire to invest in gold is clearly increasing.

November saw net inflows of nearly $1.5 billion into the world’s largest physically-backed gold exchange-traded fund (ETF), the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), according to Vetafi data from ETFdb.com.

This inflow is not only the highest since March 2022, but it also breaks a streak of five consecutive months of outflows, indicating a resurgence of investor interest in the precious metal.

Gold price outlook for 2024: What do experts think?

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. John Hathaway, senior portfolio manager, expressed the view that “we believe gold could be set for a strong performance in the coming months”.

Hathaway expressed concern about the Federal Reserve’s commitment to a “prolonged high” interest rate stance, suggesting it could lead to widespread debt deflation and recession. Prolonged issues in the banking sector and labor market could further add to gold price momentum.

Hedge fund investor Paul Tudor Jones shared on CNBC’s Squawk Box that we are currently living through “the most dangerous and challenging geopolitical environment” as the United States grapples with “the weakest financial position since World War II.” Is. He suggested that gold (as well as Bitcoin) should “probably become a bigger part of your portfolio than before.”

If the Federal Reserve does indeed opt for an earlier rate cut, Bank of America has predicted that gold could reach an impressive $2,400 an ounce this year, representing an 18% increase from its current level. This estimate underlines the growing promise of gold as a compelling prospect for investors in 2024.

Source