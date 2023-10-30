Gold prices rose despite the Fed’s move and a rally in the US dollar. Higher XAU/USD?

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Fed, FOMC, Treasury Yield, Real Yield, GVZ Index – Discussion Points

Gold price reaches new high as haven demand continues

Psychological level of US$2,000 is breached as volatility increases

FOMC meeting ahead. Will this provide price action for XAU/USD?

The spot price of gold breached the psychological level of US$2,000 last Friday, as the market prepares for this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which ends on Wednesday.

Treasury yields have declined from recent peaks, but remain high, with the benchmark 10-year bond trading at 5.02% last week, its highest yield since 2007. As a result it has pulled back towards 4.80% and has seen sharp price fluctuations since then.

Rising yields on US government debt have helped strengthen the US dollar. Additionally, so-called haven assets such as USD and gold have risen with the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, helping to underperform growth and risk-oriented assets.

In loose terms, gold sometimes comes under selling pressure when the US dollar and Treasury yields rise. Similarly, when US real yields are rising, gold sometimes slips because it is a non-interest bearing asset.

US real yields have been on a march higher through 2023 and recently hit a 15-year peak in the 10-year portion of the curve, trading above 2.60%.

Real yield is the nominal yield minus the market-price inflation rate obtained from Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) for the same period.

The combination of higher nominal yields and lower inflation expectations has fueled this latest surge.

Looking at the chart below, higher 10-year Treasury yields, real yields and the DXY (USD) index have yet to have an impact on the gold price, but it may be worth watching should there be a sudden change in those markets. .

The interest rate market is banking on no change to the Fed funds target rate at Wednesday’s FOMC conclave, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s post-decision discussion could provide some encouragement for the gold price. Click on the banner to learn more about the impact central banks have on markets.

Spot Gold, DXY (USD) Index, US 10-Year Treasury and Real Yield

Chart created in Trading View

All this price action in the markets has seen gold volatility higher as measured by the GVZ index. The GVZ index measures the implied volatility in the gold price in the same way as the VIX index measures the volatility in the S&P 500.

At the same time, the width of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Bands. has expanded. Bowing bands represent historical volatility.

Spot Gold, Bollinger Bands and GVZ Index

Chart created in Trading View

