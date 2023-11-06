Gold prices recorded strongest rise in half a century in October

gold ingots and coins getty

Gold prices rose to their best in October in nearly half a century, defying stiff resistance from rising Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar. The yellow metal surged an incredible 7.3% last month to close at $1,983 an ounce, its strongest in October since 1978, when it jumped 11.7%.

Gold, a non-interest-bearing asset, has historically faltered when bond yields were higher. However, an exception has been made this year on several important economic and geopolitical risks, including record-high national debt, rising credit card defaults, ongoing recession panic (despite Jerome Powell’s insistence that a recession is no longer in the cards at the Federal Reserve. is) is included. Forecast) and two wars.

Gold moving up despite rise in treasury yields American global investors

Building your gold portfolio in an uncertain market

If you believe these conditions will continue to boost investment demand for gold, now may be a good time to consider gaining exposure (or adding to your exposure) in anticipation of potentially higher prices.

A word of caution: The metal is currently overbought based on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), so we may see some profit-booking in the near term. I believe strong support is being established, and if stocks fall below last week’s bounce, that could be enough of a catalyst for gold’s rally. Keep in mind that, based on Bloomberg data, over a 30-year period, November has been the best month for stocks, with the S&P 500 up an average of 1.96%.

I recommend a gold weighting of no more than 10%, divided evenly between physical bullion (bars, coins and jewelry) and high-quality gold mining stocks, mutual funds and ETFs. Remember to rebalance at least once a year, if not more often.

Why are central banks betting big on gold?

If you’re still confused, check out what the official sector is doing. According to the latest report from the World Gold Council (WGC), central banks collectively bought 337 metric tons of gold in the third quarter, the second-highest third quarter on record. Year-to-date, banks have added a remarkable 800 tonnes, which is 14% more than they added during the same nine months last year.

Central banks continue to buy gold at a rapid pace American global investors

Emerging markets dominated the list of biggest buyers during the third quarter as countries continued to move away from the US dollar. The top spot was China, which added a massive 78 metric tons of gold, followed by Poland (over 56 tons) and Turkey (39 tons).

I often advise investors on which central banks they should pay attention to to do instead of what they do Tell, But they are sometimes on point and worth a listen.

For example, during last month’s press conference, National Bank of Poland (NBP) President Adam Glapinski said that Eastern European countries will continue to buy gold, which “makes Poland a more reliable country.” The goal is for gold to constitute 20% of Poland’s total foreign reserves. According to WGC data, as of September, the share of gold was 11.2%.

japan’s gold rush

Take a look at Japan also. The country has not traditionally been a big importer of gold, but Japanese investors and households in general have recently driven the price of the yellow metal to a new all-time high of 300,000 yen. This is a substantial difference from the 30-year average price of less than 100,000 yen.

Gold price hits record high in Japanese yen American global investors

In the medium to near term, the gold rally in Japan has been driven primarily by the yen’s historic decline against the US dollar, prompting investors to seek hedges against inflation.

In an effort to rein in rising consumer prices, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has introduced a ¥17 trillion ($113 billion) stimulus package that, among other things, includes temporary cuts in income and housing taxes, aid to low-income households and Provides gasoline. and utility subsidies.

But as many of you know, the printing of money by world governments, especially during the pandemic, is largely responsible for the current situation of inflation that has hit deep into the wallets of consumers across the world. This time, the $113 billion spending plan will only add fuel to the bonfire.

Japanese households appear to understand this, because according to a recent poll by Nikkei and Tokyo TV, their approval of Kishida’s job as prime minister has fallen to an all-time low of 33%. When asked about a potential tax cut, 65% of participants said it was an inappropriate response to high inflation.

I believe a better strategy is with gold and gold mining equities. As the WGC has shown many times, gold has generally performed well during periods of high inflation. Historically, when the inflation rate has exceeded 3% – which is where we are today – the average price of gold has increased by 14%.