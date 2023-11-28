Gold prices overcome key technical resistance, AUD/USD attempts bullish breakout

Gold Price (XAU/USD), AUD/USD Forecast:

Gold prices climb and challenge technical resistance as US yields decline and US dollar weakens

AUD/USD also moves higher, breaking its 200-day simple moving average

This article takes a look at key technical levels to watch for XAU/USD and AUD/USD this week

gold price technical analysis

Gold prices rose on Monday, boosted by falling US yields and a weaker US dollar. Taking recent performance into account, Is – two technical signals that have strengthened the creative bias of metal.

For stronger confidence in the bullish thesis and to validate the possibility of further upside momentum, a clear and decisive move above $2,010/$2,015 is needed – a key resistance zone that has thwarted consistent progress since the beginning of the year. Is. Although clearing this hurdle may be a challenge for bulls, a breakout could catalyze a rally towards $2,060, followed by $2,085, the May high.

In the event that gold rejects downside from its current position, the asset may move towards the support at $1,980 to $1,975. Prices could potentially settle in this area on a bearish reversal, but a push below this floor could lead to a retracement towards the 200-day simple moving average located around the $1,950 mark. Below this range, attention may again focus on $1,937.

gold price technical chart

Gold price chart created using TradingView

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

AUD/USD moved higher at the start of the new week, climbing above its 200-day simple moving average and coming close to overcoming technical resistance located in the 0.6600-0.6620 band. With the RSI indicator approaching the overbought zone, the recent rally may end soon, but a move above 0.6600-0.6620 could breathe new life into the pair and reinvigorate the bulls, taking prices to 0.6670. The trendline may move towards resistance. On further strength, we could see a move towards 0.6815.

On the other hand, if market sentiment turns in favor of sellers and AUD/USD turns to the downside, primary support hovers at 0.6525, but a push below this range could lead to further losses, in line with the next The downside target would be to the 100-day simple moving average, followed by 0.6460. It is extremely important for the bulls to defend this floor strongly; Any failure to do so could catalyze a pullback towards 0.6395.

AUD/USD Technical Chart

AUD/USD chart created using Trading View

Source: www.dailyfx.com