Gold prices hit record high as expectations of Fed cutting interest rates in 2024 rise

Gold prices hit a record high of $2,152.30 an ounce on Monday, according to the NYMEX perpetual gold contract.

The price of gold continues to rise in 2023, with the commodity up 14% so far this year.

This rally comes amid investors’ expectations of a cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in 2024.

The NYMEX gold futures contract hit a peak of $2,152.30 an ounce on Monday, before rising to around $2,087.

Previous intraday record highs differed across different datasets, but they all go back to 2020. According to Dow Jones Markets data, it was $2,089.20. For Refinitiv, it was $2,072.50, while Bloomberg had it at $2,075.47.

Gold prices have risen 14% year to date. But most of those gains have come since the beginning of October as the metal was trading sideways for most of 2023 until then.

The recent surge has been driven by growing expectations among investors that the Federal Reserve has not only completed its interest rate hikes, but may also cut interest rates in the first quarter of 2024.

The CME Fed Watch tool currently estimates that the Fed will make its first rate cut at its FOMC meeting in March, with a total of 125 basis points over the next year.

Some economists expect even deeper cuts. ING forecasts a rate cut of 150 basis points in 2024 and 100 basis points in 2025. If these forecasts prove correct, gold prices will not rise.

This is because alternatives like cash will become much less attractive to investors as interest rates start to fall. Gold prices also rise when the Federal Reserve is on an accommodative stance, whether it is cutting interest rates or expanding its balance sheet, due to concerns over potential inflation as well as the stability of the US dollar. There may also be long-term effects. And economy.

From a technical-analysis perspective, if gold prices can sustain their current breakout above $2,063 an ounce for another week, prices could continue to rise, according to Katie Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies.

“Gold closed last week above the last resistance of 2020, pending a breakout above that level this Friday. There are signs of exhaustion on the upside, but a decisive breakout would be a bullish long-term development and should reduce their impact “An intermediate term measured move target for gold on a breakout is ~$2,280 an ounce,” he told clients on Monday.

Stockton’s upside price target for gold reflects a potential gain of 10% from current levels.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com