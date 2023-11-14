Gold prices could rise to $700 as US struggles with debt burden – Jess Felder

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – The US economy is on the verge of a significant debt spiral, according to a market strategist, which will send gold prices significantly higher over the next few quarters.

In a recent interview with Kitco News, Jess Felder, creator of the Felder Report, said the Federal Reserve is desperate to ensure that financial markets remain confident in their abilities to deal with uncertain economic conditions. However, he said that in its desperation, it is on the verge of making significant policy mistakes by maintaining high interest rates in a world awash with sovereign debt.

“The Federal Reserve continues to say that interest rates need to be kept high for a long time, but as a result, we are starting to see problems in the Treasury market,” Felder said. “We are going to see more signs of financial instability with more volatility in Treasuries.”

Due to its rising debt and high interest rates, the US government paid $879.3 billion in interest during the fiscal year ending September 30. Service costs are expected to rise to $1 trillion in the new fiscal year. The cost of the US debt has exceeded the country’s annual defense budget.

Rising US debt concerns are already weighing on US Treasury markets. Last week, the US government sold $24 billion in 30-year notes, a disappointing auction. During the auction, primary dealers, who buy supplies not taken up by investors, had to accept 24.7% of the debt on offer, more than double last year’s average of 12%, analysts said.

Felder said that in this environment, there is a very real risk that the bond market could become disaffected by economic conditions. He said it could push equity markets back into bear market territory and risk pushing the economy into recession, forcing the Federal Reserve to jump in and cap bond yields.

He said, “As volatility increases in the Treasury market, the Federal Reserve is going to have to step in. They’ll say they’re not going to eliminate balance sheet runoff, but they’ll create a new program to help stabilize the markets.” Will present.” “The markets will look at this and see it as a new round of QE and that’s when the gold price will explode.”

Felder said conditions will be ripe for gold to move higher rather than lower as the U.S. unemployment rate begins to rise and recession fears begin to arise.

He pointed out that it is inevitable that yields will continue to rise because the US government is in no position to provide any fiscal support when the economy eventually falls into recession.

“The size of the US debt and growing deficit will make this recession different from others. Whatever the government does, the liquidity gap in fiscal markets will widen further. “This is how the debt cycle begins,” he said. “Over the next few quarters, investors will realize that this fiscal problem is not going to go away and will eventually turn to gold.”

How high will gold go in the new debt cycle-driven rally. Felder said he expects prices to reach $2,700 an ounce.

“The three-year sideways correction in the gold price is a very classic bullish flag pattern. When looking at the flagpole before this, which was the rise in ’18, ’19, a simple projection from classical technical analysis highlights a target of about $700 above the current price,” he said.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect his views Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; However, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is solely for informational purposes only. This is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. And the author of this article is not responsible for any loss and/or damage caused by the use of this publication.

Source: www.kitco.com