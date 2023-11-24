Gold needs to break above $2,010 to give prices a chance at ATH

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – The gold market has managed to reclaim the $2,000 level as it looks to end in positive territory for the second consecutive week. However, analysts said gold’s upside remains limited, and prices are unlikely to break the current resistance levels as the Federal Reserve maintains its tight monetary policy bias.

Analysts said US monetary policy is expected to be the most important factor driving gold’s near-term price action, with Israel and Hamas agreeing to a limited ceasefire, weakening the precious metal’s safe-haven attraction.

“Our economists expect the first rate cuts to be implemented in the middle of next year, at which time the price of gold is likely to permanently climb above $2,000 a troy ounce,” Commerzbank commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht said in a note Friday. “

However, while gold will remain stuck below $2,000 an ounce, many analysts do not expect to see much downside risk as seasonal factors come into play.

In a recent note, Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP, said that over the past five years, gold has seen an average gain of 2.7% between Thanksgiving and December 31.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said the biggest risk to gold would be rising bond yields which would strengthen the US dollar.

“Gold looks to have good support and only a stronger dollar will change this,” he said in a comment to Kitco News. “Whether it is already ready to make a decisive push is a bit doubtful until the break/close above 2010 is triggered [fear of missing out],

With a renewed focus on US monetary policy, the gold market will be sensitive to US GDP and inflation data. Although the US economy is expected to see extraordinary growth in the third quarter, fears are rising of slower activity in the fourth quarter. At the same time, inflation is expected to continue to moderate due to slower growth.

Markets will also pay attention to several central bank speakers on Tuesday, while Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will conclude the week as he participates in a fireside chat titled “Navigating Pathways to Economic Mobility” at Spelman College in Atlanta.

In recent comments, Powell has clearly stated that interest rates will remain in the restrictive zone as inflation is still not under control.

However, energy prices and next week’s OPEC+ meeting could be potential wildcards for inflation.

Oil cartels are expected to announce new production cuts, but if these expectations fall short, oil prices will continue their current decline.

Conversely, lower oil prices could provide some near-term support for gold, said Daniel Ghaly, senior commodities strategist at TD Securities. He noted that lower energy prices would give the Federal Reserve some room to reduce its current tightening bias.

However, Ghaly said he does not think gold prices will reach new highs anytime soon. He said the precious metal was being supported by demand from Asian and emerging markets, but added that gold was still stuck as Western investors had avoided it.

“We expect Western investors to continue to ignore the gold market until the US enters a recession in the first half of next year, which would force the Federal Reserve to aggressively cut interest rates,” he said. “

Gold tops $2,000, but resistance remains

Looking at the technical picture of gold, analysts have said that investors and traders need to keep an eye on the initial resistance of the 2010 dollar.

“If buyers should achieve a close above $2009, the price could rise to $2050, which is the April high, and $2082, which is the all-time high,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index. , before bringing it into focus.”

On the downside, analysts have highlighted initial support between $1,945 and $1,930 per ounce.

“If we see gold prices break below $1,940, that’s a new uptrend and we need to wait for another buying opportunity,” said Philip Strible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

However, Strible said he is bullish on gold as the market appears to be getting ready for a Christmas rally.

Next week’s economic data:

monday: new home sales in usa

Tuesday: US consumer confidence

Wednesday: Preliminary US Q3 GDP

Thursday: OPEC meeting, US CPE index, personal income and expenditure, weekly jobless claims, pending home sales

Friday: ISM Manufacturing PMI, Powell Fireside Chat

Source: www.kitco.com