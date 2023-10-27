Gold market for Jay Powell: ‘Bring it on’

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – It’s hard to deny the safe-haven trade that has driven gold prices to $2,000 an ounce. The chaos in the Middle East due to the Israel-Hamas war is providing solid momentum for gold, but there is more going on in the market than just safe haven trading.

We only have to look at gold price movements on Thursday to see that there is a lot of economic uncertainty beneath the positive economic growth outlook. The precious metal continued to hold its ground as US gross domestic product expanded by nearly 5% in the third quarter, well ahead of expectations.

Meanwhile, gold is firmly above $2,000 an ounce over the weekend. This comes after the US core PCE index showed inflation rose 3.7% over the past 12 months. Yes, inflation has fallen to its lowest level since August 2021; However, that’s still nearly double the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

An updated consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan was also released on Friday. Although the report is not likely to impact the market, it does reflect a sharp rise in inflation expectations. The report said survey respondents think consumer prices will rise 4.2% by this time next year, up from an initial estimate of 3.8%.

Taken together, these three reports will indicate that the Federal Reserve will likely maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance next week. Interest rates are not expected to increase next week. Still, we can expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to maintain a firm stance that the central bank’s work is not done and that interest rates will remain in restrictive territory for the foreseeable future.

An argument could be made that because of the UofM report, the Fed may have to be even more hawkish as inflation threatens to spiral out of control.

In this environment, gold prices should continue to struggle around $1,900; Instead, the precious metal hit a record high weekly close above $2,000 an ounce.

While geopolitical uncertainty is important for gold, there are other factors we need to pay attention to: Growing fears of a credit event leading to a recession.

According to a growing group of economists and market analysts, third-quarter gross domestic product data could be the last gasp of economic activity as stubborn inflation and a cold labor market have begun to weigh on consumption.

Fears of a growing recession also coincide with concerns over the rising US deficit. While positive economic growth supports a selloff in the bond market, pushing 10-year yields closer to 5%, some analysts have said the market is also affected by weak demand.

There is growing concern that fewer and fewer foreign investors are willing to buy US debt. The production will have to be increased to encourage buyers in the market. However, at this point, no one wants to make the first move because there are concerns that yields are nowhere near peak. No one wants to catch a falling price in the bond market.

However, the higher the yields, the greater their impact on the broader economy: raising borrowing costs, squeezing credit markets, and pushing mortgages higher, just to name a few.

The US economy is being weighed down by the very assets that many see as safe havens. In this environment, the only true safe harbor is gold and unless Powell does something unexpected to limit bond yields, that will remain the case.

Gold getting back to $2,000 could be the start of something big.

