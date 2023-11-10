Gold Market Analysis for November 10 – Key Intra-day Price Entry Levels for Active Traders

Friday 10 November 2023 07:51

(Kitco News) – This 5 minute bar chart for COMEX gold futures can be a valuable analytical and trading tool for the active intra-day gold futures trader/market watcher. The 5-minute bar chart for the active gold futures contract shows key short-term moving averages (10- and 20-periods), which the trader can use for crossover buy and sell signals. Additionally, based on key short-term technical support and resistance levels, I show potential buy and sell price entry points. (Remember, most successful traders buy on opening price strength and sell on opening price weakness.) If you are an active intra-day trader of gold, you will surely love this unique option found only on Kitco. Would like to see more specific daily trading/analytical tools. ,

