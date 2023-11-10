November 10, 2023
Gold Market Analysis for November 10 – Key Intra-day Price Entry Levels for Active Traders


Friday 10 November 2023 07:51

(Kitco News) – This 5 minute bar chart for COMEX gold futures can be a valuable analytical and trading tool for the active intra-day gold futures trader/market watcher. The 5-minute bar chart for the active gold futures contract shows key short-term moving averages (10- and 20-periods), which the trader can use for crossover buy and sell signals. Additionally, based on key short-term technical support and resistance levels, I show potential buy and sell price entry points. (Remember, most successful traders buy on opening price strength and sell on opening price weakness.) If you are an active intra-day trader of gold, you will surely love this unique option found only on Kitco. Would like to see more specific daily trading/analytical tools. ,

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect his views Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; However, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is solely for informational purposes only. This is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. And the author of this article is not responsible for any loss and/or damage caused by the use of this publication.

Source: www.kitco.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Creating an IPCC for AI would be a historic mistake

Creating an IPCC for AI would be a historic mistake

November 10, 2023
Amazon's top freshman executive says store reopenings are part of broader grocery revamp

Amazon’s top freshman executive says store reopenings are part of broader grocery revamp

November 10, 2023

You may have missed

Creating an IPCC for AI would be a historic mistake

Creating an IPCC for AI would be a historic mistake

November 10, 2023
Amazon's top freshman executive says store reopenings are part of broader grocery revamp

Amazon’s top freshman executive says store reopenings are part of broader grocery revamp

November 10, 2023

Palestinians flock to Gaza highway as Israeli army attacks near hospitals

November 10, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III is now available

November 10, 2023
Perrigo announces cash tender offer for notes

Perrigo announces cash tender offer for notes

November 10, 2023
‘Righteous’ donors who reject donations from fossil fuel companies face regulator’s wrath

‘Righteous’ donors who reject donations from fossil fuel companies face regulator’s wrath

November 10, 2023