Gold is not likely to benefit from the fear of US government shutdown, the rise is likely to come only after that.

As the United States faces the threat of a federal government shutdown for the second time in two months starting on November 17, investors may be tempted to flee to gold as a safe haven asset. But the yellow metal’s track record in preparing for other potential shutdowns, and its performance even if a shutdown actually occurs, should give them pause.

First, the cosmetic case in gold’s favor: There is no doubt that a partial shutdown of government services and spending is negative for the overall economy. If federal government employees are furloughed or laid off, it will certainly hurt consumer spending as the country heads into the holiday shopping season with Black Friday on November 24 and Cyber ​​Monday on November 27. Is entering. Due to this the employment situation is worsening and becoming weak. The spending outlook should be supportive for gold prices.

Previous shutdowns have also significantly hurt overall economic growth. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates that the federal government shutdown in 2013, which lasted 16 days and resulted in 800,000 federal employees being furloughed, reduced GDP growth by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter. In February 2018, S&P Global Ratings Economics projected that another US government shutdown would cut quarterly GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points for every week of government closure. Again, macroeconomic weakness that has a material impact on growth should boost gold prices.

But this has not been proven to be the case. During the last three federal government shutdowns, gold prices have either stagnated or fallen flat, while equities have actually risen.

In 2013, when the federal government was shut down from October 1 to 17, gold prices jumped somewhat, but were essentially flat.

Then, in early 2018, gold prices actually dropped during the brief shutdown of January 20-23.

Even during the most recent federal government shutdown of 2018–2019, which lasted 35 days, the longest shutdown in U.S. history, and which led many daily and weekly news cycles to highlight the economic threat it posed to the nation. Allowing for less, gold prices rose a modest $20, which is a nice one-day bounce by Fall 2023 standards.

Meanwhile, the stock market really seems to be enjoying these shutdowns. A recent analysis from Forbes Advisor suggests that if anything, the federal government shutting down its non-essential functions is a net positive for equities.

“In fact, the S&P 500 rose 10.3% during the last government shutdown that ended in January 2019,” the article states.

And this was by no means an isolated incident. “Going back to 1976, the average US government shutdown lasted only 9.5 days, and the S&P 500 rose an average of 0.3% during the shutdown.”

John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management, told Forbes that investor indifference toward the government shutdown extends beyond the stock market to bonds, the greenback and gold.

“Our analysis of other asset classes yielded similarly mixed results, as the performance of the US dollar, bonds and gold showed no meaningful correlation with the government shutdown,” Lynch said. “Market interest rates likely increased due to debt ceiling concerns, which supported the US dollar and had little impact on commodities and gold prices.”

If the charts above indicate anything, it’s that the real precious metals rally comes after the political impasse is finally broken and the shutdown ends. In all three cases, gold saw a sharper and more sustained rise than expected after the federal government resumed regular operations.

Spot gold is seeing a surge on Monday morning, rising from $1,934.92 just before 10:30 a.m. EST to its current daily high of $1,945.40 at the time of writing.

Source: www.kitco.com