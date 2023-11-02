Gold prices rise due to global risk aversion due to Gaza conflict

But is this finally the beginning of the much-awaited gold bull market or just a temporary bounce?

The $2,000 area has once again proven to be a major resistance

The recent surge in price symbolizes its enduring status as a safe-haven asset, bolstered by continued investor confidence. The catalyst behind this surge is the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has escalated into a ground offensive by Israeli forces.

Despite this bounce, it is too early to herald a new bull market for gold. Macroeconomic factors are set to dampen buying enthusiasm, especially as gold faces stiff resistance at $2,000 an ounce.

Expectation of bullish market in gold

The recent surge in gold prices has reignited conversations about a potential bull market. However, given the current stage of the business cycle and the Fed’s prevailing policies, the path to new highs may still be a ways off.

In particular, the backdrop of higher interest rates and stronger US Treasury bond yields does not favor bullish sentiment. With upbeat US economic data and slowing deflation, the Fed’s dovish stance is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

We can find analogies of the current situation with the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war, when it seemed that gold on the wave of capital flight to “safe haven” would quietly form a new historical maximum above $ 2100 per ounce.

However, this did not happen and we remain in consolidation, because the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve is the decisive factor in the medium and long term.

Therefore, patience must be maintained, and as long as there is no violent increase in other countries in the region, we will have to wait for a new uptrend.

Technical outlook: $2000 area remains a major hurdle

Since the conflict in the Middle East escalated, the price of gold has been moving freely northwards, defending a key support zone at around $1830 an ounce.

Buyers faced their first problems at the psychological barrier area of ​​$2,000, where resistance from sellers is still evident.

gold price chart

The recent strong downward reaction does not bode well for a possible breakout of the indicated levels, which would open the way for an attack on the area around $2080 an ounce.

Post Fed, we saw a bearish reaction from the yellow metal. Now, the first target near local support comes in the area of ​​$1970 per ounce.

