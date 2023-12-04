Gold hits record, Bitcoin rises amid Fed cut bets: Market down

(Bloomberg) — Gold hit a new record and Bitcoin surged past $40,000 in early Asian trading as markets ignored Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reminder that policymakers have no reason to lower interest rates. Not in a hurry.

The precious metal jumped 3.1% to $2,135.39 an ounce and bitcoin climbed 1% as the US dollar extended losses from the previous session. Asian shares were mixed, with Australian shares gaining against US peers, while Japanese shares fell and futures contracts in mainland China indicated early losses. US equity futures were steady.

“The market is betting on a rate cut,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior markets analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne. “Gold can rise sharply and will do the same at the first sign of a recession.”

US stocks and bonds rose on Friday as Powell said policy is “well in restrictive territory”, although the central bank is prepared to hike further if needed. The dollar declined, two-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest since June and traders bet on a quarter-point Fed cut in March, with a cut in May pushing the price of swaps all the way down. They estimate that complete moderation will occur by December 2024. Treasury yields rose in Asian trade.

“The big surge in shares has left them technically overbought and poses a risk of consolidation or a short-term pullback,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients. “However, further gains are likely towards the end of the year and early next year as inflation continues to ease” and positive market seasonal activity will begin later this month, he said.

The recent rally in U.S. stocks and bonds comes as there are signs — in recent data, in warnings from top retailers and in anecdotes from local businesses across the country — that a full year may be overshadowed by expectations and a summer of fizzle. After all, American families are beginning to pull back. U.S. factory activity declined for the 13th consecutive month in November as higher interest rates weighed on the goods-producing side of the economy.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin reached $40,000 for the first time since May 2022, capping a year’s rebound amid bets on lower interest rates and higher demand for exchange-traded funds.

sticky inflation

This week, traders will monitor clues to the health of the global economy with Australian growth, Chinese inflation and US non-farm payrolls data. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to be hawkish as it kept its rates unchanged on Tuesday, following Governor Michelle Bullock’s warning that inflation is now at domestic levels.

Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Group in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients that while lower-than-expected inflation would keep the RBA on hold, “sticky ‘domestic’ services inflation will ensure a tightening bias remains intact.” “A rate hike in February depends on the December quarter inflation results to be released in late January.”

In corporate news, China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, will face a hearing in a Hong Kong court on Monday over a creditor’s request to wind up the company. U.S. airline stocks will be in focus when Wall Street reopens on Monday after Alaska Air Group Inc. agreed to buy rival Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal.

Oil rose as investors kept an eye on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Israel has resumed its military operation in Gaza, a US warship was attacked in the Red Sea and Houthi rebels in Yemen said they took action against two Israeli ships.

Major events of this week:

China Evergrande Group’s liquidation hearing in Hong Kong begins on Monday

Riskbank November meeting minutes released on Monday

RBA rate decision, Tuesday

Tokyo CPI of Japan, Tuesday

China Caixin Services PMI, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, GDP, Tuesday

Eurozone PMI, Tuesday

Australia GDP data, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

China trade, foreign exchange reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

Mexico CPI, Thursday

Germany CPI, Friday

Japan household spending, gross domestic product, Friday

US non-farm payrolls, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% at 9:34 a.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 rose 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.9%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0882

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 146.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1253 per dollar

Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6686

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rises 1% to $40,120.66

Ether rose 0.8% to $2,201.78

bond

Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 4.23%

Japan’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 0.660%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 4.45%

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $74.63 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $2,101.86 an ounce

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–Michael G. With the help of Wilson.

