Gold headed for second week of decline due to Powell’s harsh comments

By Brijesh Patel

(Reuters) – Gold prices fell for a second straight week on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar and Treasury yields after sharp comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,959.74 an ounce by 0351 GMT on Friday, after hitting its lowest level since Oct. 18 on Thursday. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,964.50.

Gold also had its worst week in more than a month, falling 1.6% so far this week.

Dashing market expectations of a peak in US rates, Fed officials including Powell said on Thursday they are still not convinced interest rates are high enough to end the battle with inflation.

“Gold is consolidating below $2,000 after getting ahead of itself since early November… However, as long as it stays above $1,900, I’m bullish for the year,” said Hugo Pascal, precious metals trader at Inproved. Remained excited till the end.”

Following Powell’s comments, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose from its lowest level in more than a month, making non-yielding bullion less attractive to investors. [US/]

Traders began betting as early as May on a possible first interest rate cut by the Fed in June next year. Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which earns no interest.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was headed for its best week in two months, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

Data Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined last week.

Palladium slipped 1.3% to $979.43 an ounce, its lowest level since 2018 and had its worst week in 11 months.

Meanwhile, platinum fell 0.2% to $857.61 and was on track for its worst weekly performance since the week ending June 18, 2021. Silver rose 0.4% to $22.72.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Varun HK)

