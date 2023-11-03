Gold got mild support from the rise in external markets; US jobs data on deck

(Kitco News) – Gold and silver prices are slightly higher in afternoon US trading on Thursday. Precious metals are finding little support from external market forces on a daily basis including a lower US dollar index, higher crude oil prices and a big drop in US treasury yields. In December, gold was up $1.60 at $1,989.20. December silver was up $0.05 at $22.845.

US stock indices are solidly higher at midday. The market has mostly digested the results of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting and accepted that there were no major surprises. The Fed did not raise US interest rates, which the market had expected. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank may raise interest rates for now, but he did not rule out future rate hikes.

One feature in the markets this weekend has been the significant decline in US Treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark US Treasury 10-year note is currently yielding 4.674%. The announcement of a smaller bond issuance from the US Treasury this week and some weak US economic data this week have pushed Treasury yields lower. And, the FOMC statement and Powell’s press conference were surprisingly not hawkish on US monetary policy.

The Bank of England met today on its monetary policy and as expected no changes were made.

The US employment situation report for October will come out on Friday. Key non-farm payrolls numbers are seen rising by 170,000, compared with an increase of 336,000 in the September report.

The US dollar index declined in major external markets today. Nymex crude oil prices have increased and are trading around $82.00 per barrel.

Technically, the bullishness in December gold futures has an overall near-term technical advantage. Prices are in a four-week-old uptrend on the daily bar chart. The bulls’ next upside price objective is to achieve a close above solid resistance at $2,050.00. The bears’ next near-term downside price objective is to push futures prices below the solid technical support at $1,950.00. The first resistance was seen at $2,000.00 and then $2,010.00. The first support is seen at this week’s low at $1,978.20 and then at $1,964.60. Wyckoff’s Market Rating: 6.0.

Overall, the short-term technical gains from the rally in December silver futures are modest. However, the four-week old price surge has been negated on the daily bar chart. Silver bulls’ next upside price objective is to close prices above solid technical resistance at $24.05. The next downside price objective for the bears is to close prices below the solid support at $22.00. The first resistance is seen at today’s high at $23.24 and then at $23.50. The next support is seen at last week’s low at $22.565 and then $22.25. Wyckoff’s Market Rating: 5.5.

December NY Copper closed today at 367.20 cents, up 230 points. Prices closed near the mid-range today and closed at four-week highs. Copper bears still have the overall near-term technical advantage. However, the three-month-old volatile trend has been negated on the daily bar chart. The next upside price objective for copper bulls is to push prices above and close solid technical resistance at 378.60 cents. The next downside price objective for bears is to close prices below solid technical support at 350.00 cents. The first resistance is seen at this week’s high at 371.00 cents and then at 375.00 cents. The first support is seen at this week’s low of 363.15 cents and then at 360.00 cents. Wyckoff’s Market Rating: 3.0.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect his views Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; However, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is solely for informational purposes only. This is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. And the author of this article is not responsible for any loss and/or damage caused by the use of this publication.

Source: www.kitco.com