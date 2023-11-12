Gold falls, risk situation in the market, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, rise in crypto

Upcoming Market Week: US Dollar, Gold, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, Cryptocurrencies

Download our Q4 Top Trading Opportunities for Free

Recommended by Nick Cawley

Get a forecast of your free top trading opportunities

The week will end with a strong finish and risk markets will move higher over the weekend. Equity markets recouped Thursday’s modest losses and continued to advance, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both posting fresh multi-week highs. The VIX ‘fear gauge’ fell more than 7% on Friday and is back to lows last seen in mid-September.

VIX daily chart

In the alternative asset class space, increased volumes led to a rise in a wide range of cryptocurrencies. Talk that a Bitcoin spot ETF could be launched as early as November 17 underpinned the recent Bitcoin rally, while ETH jumped on the news that BlackRock applied to the SEC for an Ethereum spot ETF. Two months ago the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was USD1.0 trillion, today that market capitalization is USD1.42 trillion.

Interested in cryptocurrency? Download our free guide to cryptocurrency trading below:

Recommended by Nick Cawley

Get Your Free Introduction to Cryptocurrency Trading

It was a confusing week for the US dollar as US Treasury yields fell, then bounced and ended near week’s highs. Chair Powell’s hawkish comments that he was not sure whether the Fed had enough to tame inflation caused bond yields to rise, while an extremely weak US 30-year bond auction pushed yields even higher. The US dollar ended the week higher following volatility in the US bond market.

US Treasury 30-year yield

Gold had a tough week and closed at a three-week low as investors moved away from safe-haven assets and into a variety of riskier markets. Higher bond yields also weighed on the precious metal which is now testing several technical levels.

Recommended by Nick Cawley

how to trade gold

The economic calendar next week will feature a series of high-impact economic releases with the latest UK, Euro and US inflation reports. Chinese new yuan loans will also be worth watching over the weekend as the world’s second-largest economy tries to boost faltering growth.

For all market-changing economic data and events, check out the DailyFX Calendar

Technical and fundamental forecast – from 13 November

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and GBP/AUD Latest

The British pound is vulnerable to further losses against the US dollar, but continues to rise towards multi-year highs against the Japanese yen. GBP/AUD is set for a six-day rally.

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterne Powell keeps pressure on the Euro

EUR/USD prices enter the week facing a number of economic data reports, including US and Euro zone CPI. Euro zone headline inflation is expected to fall sharply from 4.3% to 2.9%, which could have a negative impact on the euro.

Crypto Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin Reaches $38k as Ethereum ETF Sparks Rally

Ethereum ETF Potential Fuels a Renewed Crypto Rally. According to reports the SEC is set to make a decision on spot Bitcoin ETF applications by the 17th. If this is true, are BTC and ETH about to explode?

Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Fear of selling in precious metals

Gold and Silver have seen a decline respectively as the ‘war premium’ has ended and the Dollar has regained its lost ground due to Powell’s sharp comments.

US Dollar Outlook Depends on US Inflation, Setup on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

Recommended by Nick Cawley

top trading lessons

The US inflation report for October will take center stage in the coming week. An upside surprise in the CPI number could boost the greenback across the board, while a lower-than-expected figure could have the opposite effect.

All articles are written by DailyFX analysts and strategists

Source: www.dailyfx.com