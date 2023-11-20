Gold falls from two-week high as markets eye Fed minutes

Ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold are placed at a workplace at the Novosibirsk Precious Metals Refining and Manufacturing Plant in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, Russia, on September 15, 2023. Reuters/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo Get licensing rights

SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 1.5% on Friday

Dollar hits 2-1/2 month low

This week the focus turns to US Fed minutes

Speculators cut net long positions in COMEX gold – CFTC

Nov 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices were down from the previous session’s two-week high on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields bounced back, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s last meeting to assess the U.S. central bank’s policy stance. Were waiting for minutes.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,977.30 an ounce at 1017 GMT, after rising to a high of $1,993.29 on Friday. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,979.60.

“Gold bulls are taking a sigh of relief after rising more than 2% last week… There may also be a higher geopolitical risk premium, which has yet to be seen in spot gold prices,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Axinity. Could not be reduced to less than.”

“It appears that traders are awaiting the outcome of today’s 20-year US Treasury auction before deciding whether to extend gold’s gains from last week,” Tan said.

The minutes of the Fed meeting will be released on Tuesday.

Last week’s data raised hopes that the Fed may start easing monetary conditions sooner than expected after reports of a slowdown in the US jobs market and a weaker than expected consumer inflation report.

Low rates enhance the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

“On the other hand, there is a fairly significant divergence to be seen in terms of where gold is trading with real yields at the moment… We really need a catalyst from here to get above $2,000 an ounce. Data will be needed,” said Kyle Rodda, financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

The dollar slipped 0.3% against its rivals to a 2-1/2 month low, limiting gold’s losses today.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.5% on Friday.

Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.7% to $23.57 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.1% to $900.11 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,055.25 an ounce.

Reporting by Harshit Verma and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Edited by Mrigank Dhaniwala

