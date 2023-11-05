Gold down due to decline in US yields, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD fall

Upgrade your business skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the US Dollar’s Q4 Outlook today for exclusive insight into the key market catalysts that should be on every trader’s radar.

Most Read: US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD break out, USD/JPY flat

US Treasury yields fell last week after Fed Chair Powell failed to provide investors with a direction to price further monetary tightening and US employment data revealed a sharp slowdown in hiring activity. The big drop in yields jolted the broader US dollar, paving the way for a furious rally in major currency pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD over the weekend.

Bond market dynamics also benefited risk assets, boosting both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to their best weeks since November 2022. With sentiment clearly recovering and signs that a recession is not yet imminent, stocks may have room to rise sharply in the near term, with seasonality potentially providing an additional source of strength.

For a complete overview of the technical and fundamental outlook for the Euro in the coming months

Focusing on gold, bullion was weak, unable to take advantage of the weak US dollar and falling sovereign rates. This is probably because the geopolitical premium built into the precious metal has begun to wane following the terrorist attacks in Israel, as the war against Hamas has not escalated into a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

Looking ahead, there are no major economic reports in the US in the coming week, but several Federal Reserve members, including Powell, will speak publicly. Retail traders should keep a close eye on these events and check official statements for information about the central bank’s thinking and the likely path of monetary policy.

Any signs that policymakers will tread cautiously and refrain from raising rates again could weigh on Treasury yields and the US dollar, but support stocks and precious metals. Hawkish commentary could have an adverse impact on these assets. For a deeper dive into the catalysts that could guide markets and create volatility, be sure to check out the selected forecasts put together by the DailyFX team.

Are you looking for actionable business ideas?

US economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Fundamental and Technical Forecasts

The British pound (GBP/USD) reversed sharply after US jobs data.

The US bond market is sending a clear signal: interest rates have peaked and they are going down next year. This US Dollar weakness is helping GBP/USD reverse its recent decline.

Australian Dollar Forecast: RBA Subject to Starters Order

The Australian dollar saw some losses ahead of the RBA monetary policy decision following rising inflation. Will a rate hike lead to further gains in AUD/USD and AUD/JPY?

JPY Weekly Forecast: BoJ tweak fails to inspire but dollar weakness looks promising for USD/JPY

The BoJ made minimal changes to policy this week as the market is still betting on a rate hike in April 2024. USDJPY has benefited from a weaker US dollar, which if sustained could negate the need for full-blown BoJ FX intervention.

Euro Forecast: Euro rises after market signals end US rate hike

EUR/USD was the main beneficiary of the dollar’s sharp decline late on Friday, as markets played down the prospect of another US hike amid sluggish jobs data.

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD break out, USD/JPY flat

In this article, we analyze EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD and AUD/USD from a technical perspective, highlighting important price levels that could act as support or resistance in the coming week.

Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Investors taking advantage of weak NFP

Gold and silver prices rose last week, providing technical signals in favor of additional bullishness as the market prepares for multiple Fed speakers throughout the week.

The body of the article is written by DailyFX.com contributing strategist Diego Coleman

— Individual articles written by DailyFX team members

Source: www.dailyfx.com