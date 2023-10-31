Gold demand weakened in third quarter but still above historical average – World Gold Council

Photo by Uli Deck/Images via Getty Images DPA/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), global gold demand declined year-on-year between July and September, but still exceeded historical norms.

Total consumption (excluding over-the-counter (OTC) purchases) during the third quarter totaled 1,147 tonnes. This was 6% lower than the same period in 2022, but 8% higher than the five-year average.

However, including OTC purchases and stock flows, demand was up 6% to 1,267 tonnes.

The WGC said gold purchases by central banks “continued at historic pace but remained subdued [of the record set in the third quarter of 2022],

“Jewellery demand moderated slightly due to higher gold prices, while the investment picture remained mixed,” it said.

WGC reported that gold prices last quarter (according to the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) afternoon benchmark) averaged $1,928.50 an ounce. That was 2% below the record peak in quarter two but up 12% on an annual basis.

“Local gold prices were seen higher due to currency weakness against the US dollar in several countries, including Japan, China and Turkey,” the council said.

Gold demand declined during the third quarter compared to the same period in 2022. World Gold Council

Central Bank, investment demand increased

Central bank purchases during the third quarter were strong at 337 tonnes, although this was less than a quarter of the 459 tonnes bought a year earlier. Procurement in the first nine months of 2023 was up 14% to an all-time high of 800 tonnes.

The WGC said that “although there is a core of committed regular buyers, the range of countries whose central banks have increased their reserves in recent quarters is broad.”

Investment demand during the third quarter increased 56% year on year to 157 tonnes. However, this was well below the five-year average of 315 tonnes.

Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) endured outflows of 139 tonnes in the quarter, though this was lower than the outflow of 244 tonnes recorded a year ago.

The council described investment demand last quarter as “mixed”, noting that bullion-backed ETFs “have now recorded six consecutive quarters of negative demand.”

The organization stated that “bar and coin investments are broadly in line with [the first three quarters of 2023]“Thanks to strong demand in the Middle East, Türkiye and China.

Bar and coin investments fell 14% to 296 tonnes in the third quarter, although the WGC said the figure “remains strongly above the five-year quarterly average of 267 tonnes.”

Decline in jewelery sales

Demand for gold jewelery declined in the last quarter due to high prices. World Gold Council

The WGC said global gold jewelery demand fell 4% to 516 tonnes between July and September. However, it was still 4% above the five-year average.

The organization said that “high gold prices and an environment of economic uncertainty were the main drivers of this [year on year] Decline, particularly in some of the more price-sensitive markets in Asia and the Middle East.”

Gold jewelery demand in Mainland China declined 6% to 154 tonnes last quarter, while in India it increased 6% to 156 tonnes.

While the WGC said demand “remains relatively good despite a very high price environment,” it commented that “given the uncertain economic outlook in many markets and continued pressure on consumers from costs, risks to the sector remain.” Is.” Life is in danger.”

Elsewhere, the WGC said that “weak consumer electronics demand has continued to reduce the amount of gold used in technology.” Total technology demand fell 3% to 75 tonnes in quarter three.

Electronics sector consumption fell 4% to 61 tonnes, and dental demand fell 8% to just over 2 tonnes. Demand from other industrial applications increased 4% year-on-year to 12 tonnes.