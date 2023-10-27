Gold bug Peter Schiff dismisses Mike Johnson's claim of 'greatest economy' under Trump as 'pure BS'

Famous economist and gold bull Peter Schiff, Those who are making doomsday predictions for the economy and markets late Thursday night assessed the state of the economy under President Joe Biden and his two predecessors.

What happened: Mention of new House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) claims that under former Pres. Donald Trump, The US had “the greatest economy in the history of the world”.

Schiff said “This is pure BS”.

The economist said Trump inherited a “bubble economy” from his predecessor. Barack Obama.

He said the bubble grew larger under Trump’s watch and ultimately burst under Biden’s presidency.

why is it important: Schiff may not be off target at all in his comments about the economy. Obama became president right after the financial crisis of 2007–08. Stimulus measures taken to revive an economy that had gone into recession led to price bubbles in many asset classes.

Amid the recession, GDP grew slightly less than 1% during the first term of Obama’s presidency and growth increased to 2.3% during his second term, which ran from January 2013–January 2013. 2017.

When Trump became president in January 2017, the economy was doing quite well and the pace of growth continued. The COVID-19 pandemic came as a shock, pushing the economy into recession in early 2020.

Real GDP chart courtesy of the St. Louis Fed

As soon as Biden took office in January 2021, he inherited an economy that was heavily stimulated and in the process inflation started to raise its ugly head.

Although economic indicators such as consumer spending and job growth remained resilient during his tenure, the economy continues to bear the wounds of weak residential and commercial real estate markets and a struggling banking sector as the Fed fights inflation.

Economists have warned that the slowing effect of consecutive rate hikes implemented by the Fed from March 2022 to curb inflation will again hit the economy.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the broader S&P 500 index, rose 0.55% to trade at $414.81, according to Benzinga Pro data.

