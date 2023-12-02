Gold bets hit record high in early March due to Fed rate cut

A worker holds ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold in a workplace at the Novosibirsk Precious Metals Refining and Manufacturing Plant in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, Russia on September 15, 2023. Reuters/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo Get licensing rights

Gold has risen more than 3% so far this week

Fed will move ‘cautiously’ on interest rates

Silver at six month high

Dec 1 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose to an all-time high on Friday after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted traders’ confidence that the U.S. central bank will tighten its monetary policy and Can cut rates from March.

Spot gold rose 1.6% to $2,069.10 an ounce by 3:30 a.m. ET (2030 GMT). Prices were 3.4% higher so far this week, and earlier rose to $2,075.09 an ounce, surpassing the previous all-time high of $2,072.49 set in 2020.

US gold futures also closed at a record high of $2,089.7, up 1.6%.

“The risks of more tapering and more tightening are becoming more balanced,” Powell said, but the Fed is not looking to lower rates right now.

“Gold bulls are focusing on Powell’s comments that rates are in restrictive territory, which plays into the narrative that a cut is coming soon,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent. “It is too early to speculate on rate easing.” Metal trader.

The market added bets on a rate cut in early March and interest rates falling below 4% by the end of next year.

Low interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield gold.

“Prices may have entered overbought territory and gold may have been prematurely priced in line with monetary policy expectations over the past two years,” Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said in a note.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slipped to a 12-week low and the dollar (.DXY) edged 0.3% lower, boosting bullion’s appeal.

“Gold has had a Santa Claus rally and I expect that to continue through the end of the year. It’s certainly within the realm of possibility that gold reaches record highs again,” said Everett Millman, chief market analyst at Gainesville Coins. “

Silver rose 0.9% to its highest in more than six months at $25.47 an ounce, its third consecutive weekly gain.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $932.44 and palladium fell 0.3% to $1,004.92.

Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee, Ashita Sivaprasad and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ellen Hardcastle, Barbara Lewis and Shailesh Kuber

