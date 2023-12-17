Upcoming Market Week: Gold hits $2k as USD falls, GBP/USD, EUR/USD rise

New to FX, looking for an edge? Download our complimentary FX Starter Pack below

Recommended by Nick Cawley

Recommended by Nick Cawley

FX Trading Starter Pack

Fed stable, three rate cuts in 2024, gold prices rise due to falling yields

The Federal Reserve is set to implement a series of interest rate cuts next week, which would see three 25bp moves in 2024, according to the latest Fed ‘dot plot’, as the US central bank acknowledges economic growth is likely to remain weak going forward. is likely to. However, financial markets are pricing in a more aggressive set of rate cuts, which will see six 25bp moves, with the first cut expected in late March.

CME Fed Funds Outlook

Learn how to trade the most liquid currency pair, EUR/USD

Recommended by Nick Cawley

How to trade EUR/USD

In contrast to the Fed’s dovish stance, both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank maintained their hawkish stances despite earlier expectations that both might gradually step back from their ongoing restrictive stances. Expectations for rate cuts by both central banks next year added to expectations but still point to rates being much lower in 2024.

Hawkish BoE leaves rates unchanged – GBP/USD breaks above 1.2700

The ECB kept rates steady with a possible inflation cut. EUR/USD rose

Equity markets are riding a wave of optimism with US indices hitting multi-year and all-time highs, while the DAX in Europe recorded a new all-time high. Positive risk sentiment is powering the equity bull run, however as we enter the final weeks before the Christmas/New Year holidays, volumes diminish sharply and risk appetite is likely to diminish .

Next week’s calendar sees the release of some high-impact economic data, including UK and US inflation reports and the Bank of Japan’s policy stance.

Learn how to trade economic releases and market events with our free guide

Recommended by Nick Cawley

Trading Forex News: Strategy

For all market-changing economic data and events, check out the DailyFX Calendar

Technical and fundamental forecast – from 18th December

British Pound eyes inflation and GDP data – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Forecast

The Bank of England reiterated this week that its fight against inflation is far from over, sending sterling facing higher long-term rate expectations.

Euro Forecast: EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Face Support, EUR/USD Will Rise?

A hawkish statement from the ECB to maintain support of the euro probably sits somewhere between the BoE and the dovish Fed. What momentum is likely to emerge in the Euro pair next week?

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Rise on Dovish Fed Interest Rate Outlook

Gold and silver turned initial losses into respectable gains to end the week on the back of the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance for the coming year.

US Dollar in danger with setups on core PCE, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY on deck

The November US PCE report will be important for the US dollar in the short term. Weaker-than-expected data could consolidate the greenback’s recent decline, but stronger data could trigger a rapid reversal.

All articles are written by DailyFX analysts and strategists

Source: www.dailyfx.com