Gold and oil rose on fear of war; S&P 500 Drops: Market Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks surged, with the S&P 500 slipping 10% from its July peak — the threshold for a “correction.” Oil rose above $85 and gold above $2,000 amid the latest geopolitical developments.

Instability resurfaced over news that Israeli forces were increasing activity in Gaza. The benchmark stock gauge is headed for its worst week in a month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was left out as Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon plans to sell shares currently worth about $141 million. Amazon.com Inc. And Intel Corp. Earnings increased. Two-year Treasury yields edged lower as traders took a bullish view of inflation. The dollar fell.

US stocks are in their third straight month of decline after bond yields rose on ever-increasing concerns about the Federal Reserve. Concerns about the war in the Middle East, as well as a weak corporate earnings season, have reduced risk appetite recently.

“The aggressive selloff in the market has been driven largely by technical factors, as fundamentals remain solid,” said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide. “That’s fair, the strong bounce from last October was also largely technical. Signs of oversold conditions and supportive weather should lead to a bounce, although a change in sentiment will be required, which may take a period of catalyst or capitulation.

More than two-thirds of stocks of companies in the S&P 500 index are trading below their 200-day moving average, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence. It’s a sign of broader pain for stock prices, as many companies reported weak earnings amid higher interest rates and falling bond yields.

In economic news, US near-term inflation expectations rose in October to a five-month high as they anticipated higher prices at the gas pump, bolstering bearish views on the economy. The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation hit a four-month high in September and consumer spending surged, leaving the door open for another interest rate hike in the coming months.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc on Friday raised the price of its Model Y Performance sport-utility vehicle in China by about $2,000, according to its local website, reversing a cut it made in August.

A day after achieving labor peace through a temporary contract with the United Auto Workers, Ford Motor Co. said it missed third-quarter earnings expectations, citing higher costs and lower quality.

Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp posted disappointing profits amid weak performance from their oil-refining and chemical businesses.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. jumped after the restaurant chain reported comparable sales that beat estimates in the third quarter.

AutoNation Inc., one of the largest car dealership chains in the U.S., reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations on rising new-car sales and growth in its aftermarket repair business.

AbbVie Inc. raised its profit outlook for this year and next as demand for new biologic drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq helped fill the gap left by declining Humira sales.

Sanofi shares fell after a surprise forecast of lower profits next year eclipsed optimism about a plan to spin off its consumer health division.

NatWest Group Plc shares fell after it cut its margin guidance, the latest from the UK lender to warn that higher interest rates are increasing competition for deposits.

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 2:35 p.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%

MSCI world index fell 0.2%

currencies

Bloomberg dollar spot index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0566

The British pound was little changed at $1.2117.

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 149.47 per dollar

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 2% to $33,496.71

Ether fell 2.3% to $1,757.26

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.85%

Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 2.83%

UK 10-year yield fell five basis points to 4.54%

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $85.39 a barrel

Gold futures rose 1% to $2,016.40 an ounce

