GoIT November Monthly Challenge invites K-12 students

The United Nations reports that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the largest increase in inequality between countries in three decades. Through its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10, it calls on stakeholders around the world to help reduce inequality within and between countries. Specific focus areas identified as needing immediate attention include equitable resource distribution, implementing social protection measures, combating discrimination and supporting marginalized groups.

In response to these needs, TCS and the Irish Red Cross have partnered to invite students to propose ideas to make the planet better for all through the GOIT monthly challenge for November.

Reducing inequality is a particular concern for both Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Irish Red Cross. The Irish Red Cross is a humanitarian disaster and emergency responder committed to providing services equitably and helping people who have been harmed, displaced or suddenly left vulnerable to restore safety and security in their lives. We do. Similarly, TCS believes in creating a better future for all by connecting people to opportunities in the digital economy and moving towards creating a more fair and equitable world.

In their shared responsibility to advance equality in opportunities, services and possibilities, United, TCS and the Irish Red Cross invite students aged 6 to 18 to use their ingenuity to create concepts for digital solutions Which can help reduce inequality and empower excluded and vulnerable populations.

“Technological innovation has improved the quality of life for many and helped humanitarian organizations pursue their missions more equitably than ever before,” said Christine Mackin, global GoIT Monthly Challenge lead at TCS. “With technology now available to so many of us, we can all innovate to solve problems. We are really looking forward to the ideas of the students to really make a difference around SDG 10.”

Learn more about how to enter the November GoIT Monthly Challenge: on.tcs.com/goIT-ENG.

About Irish Red Cross

The Irish Red Cross is a proud member of the world’s largest humanitarian network – the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. For more than 150 years, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has been inspired by the power of humanity. From strengthening the resilience of at-risk communities to caring for older people, treating the sick and injured, helping migrants reunite with loved ones, or finding and facilitating safe shelter – we end human suffering. Work to prevent and reduce it, wherever it occurs. found.

Our model of action is based on our fundamental principles as well as our global network of community-based volunteers, our unique relationships with governments in the humanitarian sector, our closeness to the people we work with, and solidarity. This model has provided security and support to millions of people in times of hardship and crisis.

Learn more about the International Red Cross Movement.

About TCS’s GoIT Digital Innovation and Career Readiness Program

TCS’s Go Innovate Together program (GOIT) is the flagship STEM education program of TCS. Focusing on digital innovation and career preparation, GoIT engages students from diverse backgrounds with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines and computer science, design thinking and digital innovation. The program offers an industry-developed, customizable curriculum that teaches students the 21st century skills needed for careers in technology. Lessons cover topics including design thinking, rapid prototyping, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more.

Since the launch of the GoIT Monthly Challenge in 2020, thousands of students around the world have used the key principles of GoIT to design technology-based solutions and submit pitch videos based on the monthly Challenge theme. Each month, TCS co-hosts the event with a Sustainable Development Goals ambassador, a globally conscious nonprofit or a TCS customer. A large number of teachers and students are joining the challenge every month, exploring topics ranging from gender equality and systemic racism to protecting life underwater.

Visit the goIT Monthly Challenge Contest website to find out how to get students involved in the upcoming challenges:

Source: www.3blmedia.com