‘Godson of Andy Warhol’ completes the incomplete story of Michelangelo’s 500-year-old dating

Artist Philip Colbert displays his modern reimagining of “The Manchester Madonna” next to , [+] Originally housed in the National Gallery, London. David Parry/PA Wire

A contemporary artist who fills his canvases with pop culture iconography and whimsical googly-eyed crustaceans has turned his quirky aesthetic on an unfinished 15th-century Michelangelo painting.

The painting, “The Manchester Madonna”, depicts the Virgin Mary sitting on a rock with a book in her hand and two young boys, Jesus and John the Baptist, sitting at her feet. Two angels stand to his right, and the outlines of two others can be seen to his left, although those figures are incomplete. Some parts of Mary’s black cloak have also not been filled in yet. It is unknown why the Italian painter, sculptor and architect never completed the work, which is dated to around 1494, seven decades before his death in 1564.

China-based electronics manufacturer OnePlus commissioned multimedia artist Philip Colbert to finalize and modernize the tempera on wood that adorns the wall of London’s iconic National Gallery. Colbert made no changes to Michelangelo’s actual work, but “finished” it in digital form using his new OnePlus Open foldable Android phone. For a few hours, a gadget projected a hyper-saturated version of it on a National Gallery wall next to the original.

Colbert’s vibrant reimagining retains the Virgin Mary, Jesus and John, but replaces the two incomplete angels with futuristic headset-wearing robotic avatars with wires peeking out of their metal limbs. On his shoulders and head sits a bright red lobster, Colbert’s self-described alter-ego and one of his signature characters. In a 2018 interview with Forbes, the artist summed up his aesthetic as “a kind of hyper-pop cartoon lobster world.”

Throughout Colbert’s modern pastiche, emojis appear, including a face with hearts for eyes, a crying face, and more than a few strange faces, fit for a Renaissance image playfully depicted with a connector cable extending downwards. Update has been done.

Philip Colbert’s version of Michelangelo’s painting includes robots, emojis and smartphones. Philip Colbert/OnePlus

“I like to blur the boundaries of reality and imagination, and that was my starting point,” the Scottish-born artist, who has been described as “Andy Warhol’s godson,” said in an email interview. “I think Michelangelo would be thrilled to have me pay homage to his masterpiece and go on a trip to see it.”

The OpenOne campaign aims to showcase the value of the company’s latest device as a pocket-sized creative studio. Colbert conceived, sketched and presented the composition in his East London studio and the National Gallery, in a car and on an aeroplane.

“I can ride the wave of creativity whenever and wherever it comes,” the artist said. “This is the future of creating and doing.”

Celina Shea, chief marketing officer of OnePlus Europe, said that once the company chose Colbert as its artistic collaborator, it took the approach without thinking.

“We wanted to give her the freedom and space to be creative, but also utilize her experience and complete ‘The Manchester Madonna’ in a way that is authentic to her,” Shea said over email.

Colbert’s 21st-century take on Michelangelo goes beyond the OnePlus collaboration to draw attention to the ever-increasing convergence of art and technology. Technology tools from apps to generative AI have increasingly become artists’ assistants, and technology has enabled scientists to discover centuries-old hidden art secrets.

For example, recently, digital imaging techniques removed the censoring veil from the first nude portrait of a woman, allowing viewers to see it as the artist had originally intended. And X-rays helped reveal new insights into how Leonardo da Vinci painted the “Mona Lisa.”

“I truly believe that art is for everyone,” Colbert said, “and anyone can connect with the masterpieces of the past.”