Gods Unchained x Amazon Prime: Opportunities for players

Amazon Prime customers can claim monthly rewards for Gods Unchained through Amazon Prime Gaming. Although the cards are not initially NFTs, they can be converted into NFTs through in-game mechanics. This collaboration highlights the trend of NFT collaborations and the game’s commitment to supporting content creators.

Monthly Rewards for Prime Subscribers

Through the Amazon Prime Gaming portal, Prime customers can claim their monthly rewards for Gods Unchained. The first rewards available include 5 rare Core Packs and a Core Domain Pack, providing players with a great opportunity to expand their card collection. It’s worth noting that these cards are not tokenized as NFTs, but rather directly assigned to the user’s non-fungible account.

Unlocking NFT Potential

While the free packs offered through Amazon Prime do not contain NFT cards, they can still be converted into NFTs within the game. Gods Unchained allows players to “fuse” the same common “core” cards, creating higher quality NFT versions that can be traded on the Immutable X network. So, even though Amazon’s offering does not provide NFTs directly, players have the ability to generate NFTs through the fusion process.

🔮Ready for War🔮 Gods Unchained is now available on Amazon Prime gaming platform! GU players who link their Prime accounts will receive monthly access to exclusive in-game items. New or experienced, this is your time to shine! 🃏 Boost your deck with 5 Core Rare Packs and 1 Core… pic.twitter.com/paPffo1H1m – Gods Unchained (@GodsUnchained) 5 December 2023

Amazon Prime Gaming and NFT collaboration

The collaboration between Amazon Prime Gaming and various NFT games has been a significant development for the gaming community. Along with Gods Unchained, other games like NFL Rivals, Mojo Melee, Brawlers, and My Pet Hooligan have also offered exclusive in-game content to Amazon Prime subscribers. While some packs include actual NFTs, others offer valuable non-tokenized items.

Gods Unchained Season 2 and Expansion Set

With a partnership with Amazon, Gods Unchained has launched its second in-game season, titled “Far Horizons”. This season introduces exciting gameplay mechanics and a new expansion card set known as “Tides of Fate”. With a total of 142 cards, the expansion brings forth unique abilities called God Powers and a fascinating “Manasurge” feature that boosts cards under specific circumstances. The Atlantis-themed set also reveals an interesting in-game story featuring a battle between the mech and dragon factions for the powerful crystal.

Support for content creators

In addition to the Amazon collaboration and the new season, Gods Unchained is committed to supporting content creators. The game has introduced a program that generously rewards eligible creators with 6,000 GODS tokens per month (equivalent to approximately $2,550) for sharing videos and strategies. This initiative provides a valuable opportunity for content creators to engage with the community and contribute to the development of the game.

Cross-platform availability

For players interested in diving into the world of Gods Unchained, the game is currently available on Windows and Mac platforms. Additionally, a soft launch on iOS and Android devices is planned for later this year, expanding reach and enhancing the gaming experience for a wider audience.

conclusion

Finally, with exclusive benefits offered to Amazon Prime customers, the launch of Season 2, exciting expansion sets, and a commitment to supporting content creators, Gods Unchained continues to demonstrate its dedication to providing an immersive and rewarding gaming experience. keeps. The collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming opens up new horizons for players, providing many exciting opportunities to enhance their gameplay and expand their card collection. Stay tuned for further updates and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey into the world of Unchained Gods.

