'Gods Unchained' returns to Epic Games Store after play-to-earn policy change – Decrypt

Fortnite publisher Epic Games announced on Tuesday that the Epic Games Store has made changes to its content policies, allowing NFT card game Gods Unchained to return to its platform.

Gods Unchained, along with other blockchain games like Striker Manager 3, was previously removed from the Epic Games Store due to receiving an “Adults Only” rating score from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Before Tuesday’s policy change, no games with an AO rating were allowed on Epic’s store.

“Some blockchain-based games are receiving adults-only (AO) ratings from industry rating bodies for their particular implementation of blockchain,” a representative from Epic Games explained. decrypt Via email.

“We have updated our Epic Games Store content policy for games that are given an AO rating solely due to their use of blockchain or NFT technology,” the representative said.

The ESRB assigns an AO rating to games that they believe are only suitable for people over the age of 18. Gods Unchained was given an AO rating because it contains play-to-earn elements that can result in players receiving NFTs or crypto tokens that have “real” value. -World Value,” the ESRB previously explained decrypt,

“The ESRB age and content rating system assesses whether a product may contain real money, a prize with real world value, or something that can be redeemed or converted into real money (i.e., gift cards, cryptocurrency, etc.), as well as whether cash is spent to be eligible for such rewards,” the ESRB previously reported. decrypt,

The AO rating – the most restrictive type – is usually given to games that contain intense violence or graphic nudity and sexual themes. Both Xbox and PlayStation currently ban AO-rated games from their respective platforms.

Now, Epic Games is willing to make an exception in its no-AO games policy for blockchain games that would not otherwise be rated as such for their crypto or NFT elements.

The issue previously created a massive Catch-22 situation for game developers, because while Epic accepts blockchain games on its platform (unlike rival Steam), it did not previously accept AO-rated games.

Epic Games stressed that its policies against “gambling,” “porn,” and “hate content” remain in place, however, blockchain game developers must continue to adhere to those restrictions.

While it is likely that blockchain games that provide “real-world value” to players will continue to receive adult-only ESRB ratings, these ratings will at least not prevent them from being listed on the Epic Games Store.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co