Gods Unchained is rated ‘Adults Only’ for play-to-earn elements, downloaded from the Epic Games Store – Decrypt

After being added to the Epic Games Store in June, Immutable’s NFT card game Gods Unchained was quietly removed after the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) gave the PC game an “Adults Only” (AO) rating. decrypt Have you learnt.

Epic Games does not allow any titles with an AO ESRB rating on its marketplace, which hosts more than 1,548 games as of March 2023 — including Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto 5, and a growing number of blockchain games.

An Adults Only rating means the ESRB believes the game is only suitable for those over the age of 18, while a “Mature” or M rating means the title is for those 17 and older. is acceptable. Epic’s website states that any unrated game is treated the same as a game with a mature rating.

A representative for Gods Unchained explained, “Currently, we are not live on the Epic Games Store due to the ESRB re-rating Gods Unchained as adults only, due to the play-for-profit elements present in our game.” decrypt In a message.

Gods Unchained said, “We are working closely with the ratings board on an appeal, and will share more information as soon as we have a clear path forward.”

Founded in 1994, the ESRB is an organization dedicated to age-rating video games distributed in the US and Canada so that parents can make informed decisions on purchasing games for their children, and buyers can get an idea of ​​the game’s level of violence or Other mature topics.

An ESRB representative confirmed this decrypt Gods Unchained has been given the most restrictive “AO” rating, it was reported via email on Monday. This is given to games that may contain “intense violence and/or graphic sexual content and extended scenes of nudity”, according to an Xbox post, which says Microsoft will also allow titles with an Adult Only rating. Doesn’t give.

But Gods Unchained wasn’t rated adults just because of the violence or nudity – it was given the most restrictive rating because of the way its crypto elements work in the game.

“The ESRB age and content rating system assesses whether a product may contain real money, a prize with real world value, or something that can be redeemed or converted into real money (i.e., gift cards, cryptocurrency, etc.), as well as whether cash is spent to be eligible for such rewards,” the ESRB explained. decrypt When asked about the removal of Gods Unchained.

According to the game’s website, Gods Unchained players can currently earn their Gods Token for winning matches, which can then be converted into Ethereum and sold if desired. Players can also win NFT cards, which can then be sold on the marketplace for crypto.

Some Reddit users reported that Gods Unchained was no longer on the Epic Store in October, while others claimed they only saw the game live for “a few weeks” before it became unavailable. decrypt Gods Unchained publisher Immutable Games has been contacted for comment on when exactly the game was removed.

The Epic Games Store rules have created a catch-22 for game developers. While Epic Games allows blockchain games on its store, the ESRB statements that the AO rating can be given to any game that allows players to earn anything with “real world value” such as crypto or NFTs , which can lead to greater earnings. Blockchain games are being removed.

As the rules are in place now, game developers will not be able to easily keep their games unrated once they are fully launched. Epic’s Store rules for blockchain games state that such a game must be “rated in all regions where it will be distributed” – a rule that also applies to games released in “Early Access.”

A representative from Epic Games was contacted for comment on why Gods Unchained was removed from Epic’s store. decrypt: “Generally, we can’t speak for other developers,” and suggested reaching out to the immutable directly instead.

decrypt We have contacted Epic Games for further comment on the reason for restricting AO-rated games while allowing blockchain games on their platform.

Considering the number of similar blockchain games in development that award players tokens or NFTs for winning matches, is it possible that more crypto games will be banned from the Epic Store due to ESRB ratings in the future?

An ESRB representative explained, “Although this is not a blanket rule, it is possible that a game or app will warrant an Adults Only rating category assignment due to a combination of those factors.” decryptRefers to any game that offers players something with real-world value.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co