GoDigital invests $250M in Cinq Music to fund acquisition

The indie’s pioneering growth path includes the acquisition of strong hit-driven catalogs and continued dominance in Latin music.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sync Music, a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, today announced a new music acquisition fund committing $250 million to the acquisition of music rights. The new fund builds on the $160 million previously invested in Cinq Music since 2017 and the more than $300 million of assets currently under management by Cinq. The leading indie distributor, record label and publisher, with a diverse catalog of over 80,000 marquee assets and several billion video and audio streams per month, is looking for additional funding to continue its trajectory as a leading global independent music company. Will take advantage, which is growing big and fast. Pursuing musical genres including reggaeton, música mexicana, afrobeat and country. The news follows recent unexpected successes for Sync, including a new global deal with regional Mexican power player Jesus Ortiz Paz’s Street Mob Records and breakout chart toppers like “Que Onda” from Fuerza Resida, Chino Pacas and Calle. Are included. 24 which peaked at #16 on the Spotify Global Chart and continued its multi-week run in the top 50.

“We have solidified our reputation as a leader in the music industry when it comes to sourcing, evaluating, acquiring and managing music stores. “Achieving a billion-dollar balance sheet of music rights has always been our ultimate goal,” said Jason Peterson, Chairman and CEO of GoDigital Media Group. “Sync is driven by continued expansion, operational excellence and attracting top talent. “With deeper capabilities, it is natural that we will be committed to again accelerating growth toward that goal.”

The cornerstone of the launch of the new fund is a soon-to-be-unveiled marquee catalog acquisition, featuring renowned performances from some of the industry’s most influential hitmakers. The 8-figure deal is a strong testament to Cinq’s major spending power, its commanding position as the destination of choice for music creators globally and its continued dominance in music genres, distribution and rights management that spans the mass market. Leaves a lasting impression. ,

For Barry Daffern, chairman of Sync Music, the latest round of funding provides a welcome opportunity to build on its widespread success. “I am extremely proud of what we have built so far, and grateful to see it validated by the continued support of GoDigital and our funding partners. I’m also grateful for our amazing team and the incredible artists we get to work with and support every day. I couldn’t be more excited to continue building this company on the global stage. As we grow, we remain focused on providing maximum value in financing and services to artists to ensure that staying independent is not a sacrifice.

In addition to being one of the earliest indies to support reggaeton, Sync Music has been on Música Mexicana’s hot streak over the past few years, in particular, with their long-term partnership with Rancho Humilde, and promoting the career of Fuerza Regida. By helping to give. Natanael Cano, Marca Registrada, and Danilux, among others. The company boasts some of the industry’s most culturally significant artists in its repertoire, including Anuel, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Jason Derulo, Sean Kingston, T.I., and many more.

With a global team and offices in 11 countries around the world, Cinq has used its growth to expand its presence not only in Latin America, but also Africa and Asia. In addition to its acquisition efforts, Cinq plans to leverage its investments to become a major player in another highly popular genre: country music. With a new office in the heart of Nashville and recent catalog acquisitions from hit songwriters including Jimmy Robbins and Ryan Hurd, the company is continuing its ambitious growth plan and building on its reputation as a leading independent distributor, record label and publisher. Is keeping. In the US and globally.

About Sync Music

Cinq Music is a technology-driven music distributor, record label and publisher with major hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Mexico City, Bogotá, Medellin, Seoul, Minsk and Colombo. Cinq’s seminal performances have won multiple Grammy Awards and dozens of Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications and have held multiple number one chart positions on various Billboard charts. Its impressive roster includes Latin music’s culturally significant artists such as Anuel AA, Arch Angel, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Fuerza Resida and Natanael Cano, as well as English-language pop and hip-hop icons such as Jason Derulo, Sean Kingston . TI, and many more. Cinq Music is a division of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson whose mission is to connect consumers with joy through content, community and commerce. For more information, visit www.cinqmusic.com.

