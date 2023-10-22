Having too many choices can be a scary thing. What happens if I choose the wrong option? What if I search in the wrong order? There’s a lot to do in Starfield—in fact, too much to cover in one article.

Even if you’ve been playing the game since launch, chances are you’ve missed some pretty cool discoveries – mainline, sideline, and others. If you’re stuck in selection paralysis, this list will give you something concrete to work with.

We’ve played a lot of Starfields – over 100 hours at this point – and while we can’t promise that you’ll have fun (because that’s subjective), these are meaty quests that take you all over the galaxy and give you a lot of fun. Of goods to give away.

There will be some minor quest spoilers here, though we won’t give away major story beats.

among the stars

Image: Decrypt

Yes, you should engage in the main quest – at least for a while. Fallout 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 taught us that if you stick with the main quest, you’ll reach a point where you’ll permanently isolate yourself from other quests because of the way the game ends. As a result, many gamers put the main quest on the back burner, and are willing to do anything and everything to avoid engaging in it.

Here’s the thing: this main quest line, in addition to being the path to Starfield’s brilliant and creative New Game+ system (once you to do Get it done), also introduces you to one of the game’s key mechanics—Space Powers.

The explorers’ organization Constellation will send you across the galaxy in search of green pieces of… something (metal? rock? we’re not sure). Ultimately, you will be tasked with exploring mysterious, long-abandoned temples. Each temple you find will reward you with a new power. You can make every enemy around you float in zero gravity for a few seconds, slowing down time, or just shoot them all down with the starfield equivalent of Skyrim’s “Phas Ro Dah.”

Many of these are indispensable in battle and worth taking. You can still commit crimes and save the planets later. This quest line won’t surprise you by suddenly ending the game, so don’t be afraid to dive in and become a space magician.

Mantis Lair

If you’re looking for a hero, look no further than The Mantis. Very early on in Starfield, you can find the “Secret Outpost!” Will pick up a tablet with the title. Out of the corpse of a spacer. The tablet will add a search line to your log. Pick up some levels and some satisfactory weapons, and then proceed to this mission.

You’ll go through a fun, silly story that will take you deep into a cave, and there you’ll find some pretty cool sights to see, as well as a set of armor and a ship that will take you far enough . The game – for the low, low price of shooting a bunch of Spacers. We don’t want to spoil the actual twist here, but it’s a fun part of Starfield lore to keep track of.

supra at ultra

Image: Decrypt

He said, join the army. Look at the galaxy, he said.

This quest line is very profitable if you make it to the end. Head to the main MAST building and talk to the UC recruiter named Commander Tuala there. First, you have to tour a museum and then pass a flight simulator test. ProTip: You can play this flight simulator as much as you want, and there are some in-game cheats that you can use to advance in the simulator. This is a great way to complete leveling requirements that require you to destroy a certain number of ships – without risking your life.

However, once you pass the test, Tuala will send you to a sparsely populated planet which at first glance seems like a fool’s errand. However, when you get there, you’ll immediately realize that something is very wrong, and you’ll stumble upon one of the most important quests in the game. This alien-inspired quest takes you deeper into the lore of Starfield than almost any other quest, and it can keep you going for quite some time.

Even better, however, are the rewards. In addition to a great story, you’ll also get citizenship in New Atlantis along with lots of cash, as well as your own skyscraper condominium to decorate. However, even if you don’t care about the decor, this quest is still worth doing for the story alone – rewards aside. You’ll still get over 60,000 credits and plenty of experience, but that’s just a bonus.

partner search

The game’s main companions—Sarah, Barrett, Andreja, and Sam—all have companion quests that you can trigger by increasing their affinity (by acting to their liking) and talking to them and exhausting their dialogue options.

You don’t even have to romance the characters to find their companionship. For example, I romanced Andreja and befriended Sara, and I got to explore both of their companions. Andreja’s quest is based on her devotion to the Great Serpent and the cult-religion-people of House Varun. Whereas the story behind House Varun is either a bit half-baked or Very Well hidden, this is an interesting story about Andreja’s experience of leaving the House behind and discovering her own faith.

Meanwhile, Sarah has a troubled history with UC Vanguard, and once she trusts you enough, she’ll ask you to tie up some loose ends that will lead you into her history. They’re not as consequential or rewarding as some of these other quests, but the companion quests are still fun on their own merits – and give some much-needed life to companions that might otherwise feel a little wooden.

deep cover

Image: Decrypt

Some enemies are so evasive, so secretive that they cannot run away without thinking. You have to think beyond them. The Crimson Fleet is the pirate faction of Starfield. They have super cool red armor and live on a space station that has lots of shops very close to each other.

As you progress through the quest line starting with Supra et Ultra, you will find a quest line called Deep Cover. This will introduce you to the UC SysDef, a faction of the Vanguard you’ve just joined that is focused on eliminating the Crimson Fleet. If you accept this mission, you will join the pirates as a mole, ultimately being forced to choose whether you will remain with your new pirate friends or betray them to SysDef. .

It is a very long series of quests in which you will have to work quietly, visit new systems and discover many extensive dungeons before making a decision. In the process, you’ll meet some fun characters and earn lots of money. However, the reward is substantial. If you stick with the pirates, you’ll get a ship that can stay with you throughout the game. However, if you decide to become a drug addict, you will still get some good things, including enough cash to make your eyes roll.

first contact

When Starfield first hit, there were reports of how Bethesda was thinking about connecting Starfield to their hit Fallout games. Ultimately that didn’t happen, but discovering First Contact feels a bit like discovering a Vault-Tec vault floating among the stars. In the Porima system, you will receive a distress call from a planet called Paradiso, asking you to contact a mysterious ship in orbit. The inhabitants of this ship have been living in it for a long time… well, a very long Time.

The rewards on this mission aren’t incredible – a few thousand credits and a very good (but not great) pistol – but it’s a fun idea that feels different from many of the other quests in Starfield. You won’t have to take your gun out even once. Well, unless you really want to.

groundpounder

If you pop by the Altair system, you’ll receive a distress call from a research station surrounded by Spacers, the Fallout Raiders equivalent of Starfield. This is no secret mission, Snake. You have no choice but to go in guns blazing, but it’s a fun mission that lets you really get into the starfield battle. You’ll encounter Spacers both indoors and outdoors, and you’ll have plenty of opportunities to engage with the game’s (poorly communicated) cover system.

It’s not the most story-heavy mission, but you get a chance to talk to some fun, well-written characters. The reward at the end is the Peacekeeper, a great rifle that has the potential to stay with you for quite some time in the game. Depending on how you handle yourself, you may meet some of the characters from this quest in a random encounter later on.

tourists go home

Image: Decrypt

When you visit the Sol system – Earth’s very different-looking home system – be sure to stop at Saturn’s moon, Titan. You should be able to easily find the quest called Brownout by talking to Joyce in the New Homestead. Take care of that quest, and then talk to Giuliana in the clinic.

Listen, civilian clothes are kind of useless at Starfield. There are very few outfits in this game that most people will look at and think, “I can’t wait to wear that on my character.” He Outfit.” However, the outfit you’ll get in this quest is an exception. You just have to scare some tourists a few times, and it’s all yours. Just look at it. And then, after getting this outfit, go to Neon, Apply for a job at Ryujin, and go to the interview in this outfit. You’ll definitely turn heads!

operation starseed

This is a quest you’ll encounter much later in your Starfield adventure, presumably. The Charybdis system is so far away from other systems that you would need a strong spacecraft to reach it in the first place.

But that’s the game’s second result: a remote space settlement that was clearly some weird people’s idea of ​​a fun experiment. The twist here is so fun and weird that I wouldn’t dare spoil it, but you’ll interact with some very memorable personalities and have a legendary pilot as a companion.

