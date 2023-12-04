Erin McLeod headlines alongside Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt at BC Place Stadium on Tuesday.

But unlike the other two, the 40-year-old goalkeeper from St. Albert, Alta., will not be suiting up for the friendly against Australia.

“I’m very happy to be there, to be honest,” said McLeod, who announced her international retirement in January after 119 senior appearances and 47 clean sheets. “The thought of wearing clothes hadn’t even occurred to me until Sophie was talking about whether she would wear clothes or not.

“Not for me. I’m just happy to be there and support the team and Sophie and Cink and see a lot of the former players. And then acknowledge Cink for what he’s done for the country.”

McLeod is also close to Schmidt, whom she calls “an absolute joy.”

“Sophie has the ability to light up a room. She is absolutely unique and her authentic self. Salt of the earth, that one,” McLeod said.

The 35-year-old Schmidt, who plays for the NWSL’s Houston Dash, announced earlier this year that she was retiring from international soccer after this summer’s World Cup. But she agreed to wear the Canadian jersey twice more to go out on the same night as the 40-year-old Sinclair, who announced in October that she would retire from international play after the December international window.

Sinclair and Schmidt both came on as substitutes in Friday’s 5-0 win over Australia in Langford, BC, and earned cap numbers 330 and 225, respectively.

McLeod still has one more year on contract with Iceland’s Stjarnan W and plans to spend it as a player-coach, producing analysis and videos for the team. She is also pursuing her UEFA B coaching license and has already started a goalkeeping academy in Iceland.

“I’m really bad at relaxing,” McLeod, who is also an artist, musician, entrepreneur and LGBTQ spokesperson, said with a laugh.

McLeod, who last played for Canada on October 26, 2021, in a 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand in Montreal, when he made his Canada senior debut in a 4-0 win over Wales in the Hague in March 2002 Was 19 years old. cup. The 18-year-old Sinclair scored twice that day, the 22nd and 23rd of his career.

Five months later, Sinclair and MacLeod were key players on the Canadian team that finished runner-up at the 2002 FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship on home soil. Canada lost to the United States 1–0 in the final after extra time before 47,784 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

MacLeod played every game while Sinclair was named the tournament’s top player and leading scorer after scoring 10 of Canada’s 16 goals, including five goals in a 6–2 quarterfinal victory over England.

“She just played out of this world,” McLeod said. “That was a completely normal thing for us. There was Cincy and then there was everyone else. I think we were all in awe of him.”

It was a performance that McLeod produced with Sinclair scoring a hat-trick in the 2012 Olympic semi-final defeat to the United States at Old Trafford.

MacLeod was front and center in that game. With Canada leading 3–2 in the 76th minute, Norwegian referee Christina Pedersen controversially ruled that McLeod had broken the rarely enforced six-second handling rule.

A penalty was awarded for handball due to the ensuing indirect free kick in the Canadian penalty box. The Americans tied the game from the penalty spot and won 4–3 after extra time.

MacLeod then had an outstanding performance in the bronze medal match, helping Canada make the Olympic podium with a 1–0 win over France.

McLeod made his 2015 World Cup debut on home soil. She was an alternate on the gold medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but was set for the game against Chile when Caelynn Sheridan stepped in for the injured Stephanie Labbe.

McLeod expects Tuesday’s farewell to be emotional.

“I know I would probably bawl my eyes out,” she said, laughing. “This has been my family. It’s going to be difficult. But at the same time, it’s kind of the time. This is a good time. I look at that (current Canadian) team of players and there are great players there. But there are also brilliant people and leaders out there. And I think that’s a testament to the people before them, Cink and Sophie. Hopefully I’ve worked on some of those too.

“It will be emotional but it is very natural to pass the torch in sport.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023

Source: www.iheartradio.ca