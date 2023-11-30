'Go! Nonsense Yourself!' Elon Musk rails against advertisers, says they'll 'kill' Twitter in wild, weird DealBook interview

Elon Musk Criticized for pulling its spending on advertisers new York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

The appearance, in which Andrew Ross Sorkin questioned Musk over his leadership of His visit to Israel for benjamin netanyahuIt was equally surreal and strange.

Early in the interview, which is ongoing at the time of writing, Sorkin asked Musk about his post that sparked outrage. “I have no problem being hated,” Musk said, looking at the crowd of gathered press and business leaders and smiling. He acknowledged that his post was possibly “the worst” he had ever published, and apologized for pandering to anti-Semites who agreed with him. “Essentially I handed a loaded gun to people who hate me,” he said. He also stressed that his visit to Israel was “not an apology trip.”

“I am deeply sorry,” he said. “In retrospect, I should not have responded to that particular post.”

When asked about advertisers leaving X, including Disney (its CEO) bob iger Musk made comments that stunned the crowd. “I hope they stay,” he said. “Don’t advertise.”

“You don’t want them to advertise? What do you mean?” Sorkin asked incredulously.

“No,” Musk said. “What if someone tries to blackmail me by giving advertisements? Blackmail me for money? Go fuck yourself. Go. Shame. yourself. is that clear?”

“Hi Bob,” Musk joked to the crowd, referring to Iger.

Sorkin pointed out Linda YaccarinoThe experienced advertising executive, who had been hired to bring advertising money back to X, was sitting in the audience for the interview.

Musk then said the boycott was “going to kill the company.”

