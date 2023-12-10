Go Negosyo: Pinoys still aspire to be entrepreneurs

Go Negosio founder Joey Concepcion listens to a senior high school student from First City Providential College share his future plans for entrepreneurship at the first Youthpreneur event at SM City Fairview in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines – Entrepreneurship is still on the minds of many Filipinos, Go Negosyo said, as a survey conducted by OCTA Research showed that the entrepreneurship advocacy group received a high awareness rating.

In a face-to-face survey of Tugon ng Masa from September 30 to October 4, OCTA found that more than half of Filipinos nationwide know about Go Negosyo.

“Most people are not aware of NGOs (non-governmental organisations) or what they do,” said Professor Ranjit Rai.

“To be known nationally for advocacy, that’s already a success. And when you breach 50 per cent (awareness rating), it is already an achievement,” he said.

Of the 1,200 adult respondents to the survey, 66 percent have heard of Go Negosio. The highest awareness rating (81 percent) is among respondents in the National Capital Region (NCR), followed by Mindanao (67 percent), Visayas (63 percent) and Luzon (53 percent).

“Seven out of ten people in NCR know about Go Negosio,” Rai said.

Joey Concepcion, founder of Go Negosio, stressed that the numbers “show that many Filipinos – regardless of socio-economic class – aspire to become entrepreneurs.”

The survey said awareness of Go Negosio was almost equally distributed among socio-economic classes: 56 percent in Class ABC, 58 percent in Class D and 62 percent in Class E.

Concepcion said they aim to use the high awareness ratings to further develop Go Negosio’s free public consultation mall roadshows and programs with the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Education and Department of Agriculture.

He said they are working with the country’s biggest corporations to involve the private sector to help micro, small and medium enterprises.

