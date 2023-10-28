Go beyond just setting up a business – Entrepreneurs told – MyJoyOnline

Both aspiring and experienced entrepreneurs have been urged to move beyond simply setting up a business and instead seek the keys to business victory through the acquisition of clever and powerful marketing strategies.

At a one-day business seminar organized by the Muslim Executive Foundation (MEF) for the Muslim community, Sheikh Abdul Muhsin Bafi provided attendees with invaluable insights into the world of business.

Sheikh Bafi, Director of Leading Edge Academy, started by emphasizing the importance of choosing the right location for business. He emphasized that the success of a business often depends on its proximity to potential customers.

Sheikh Bafi further added, consumer preferences are another important aspect to consider. Understanding what the market demands is important for crafting products or services that will resonate with the target audience.

“Your business must meet the needs and wants of your customers,” he advised.

Sheikh Bafi delves deep into the art of deep thinking and observation, saying that successful entrepreneurs have innate curiosity and the ability to see beyond the obvious. He explains how business leaders should always be on the lookout for new opportunities and trends.

“The world of business is dynamic and you must evolve with it,” he said. “Deep thinking allows you to anticipate market changes and adapt to them effectively.”

The experienced business expert stressed the importance of learning about your chosen field before starting a business venture. Sheikh Bafi cautioned against jumping into entrepreneurship without understanding the intricacies of the industry.

“Education is the foundation of every successful business,” he said. “Know your business inside and out.”

Sheikh Bafi warned that neglecting these considerations could spell disaster for any entrepreneur.

Without careful planning and a thorough understanding of the business landscape, entrepreneurs may find themselves unable to earn a living before they even realize it.

He commented, “The business world can be unforgiving.” “Inadequate preparation can create insurmountable challenges.”

Sheikh Bafi argued that quality products should be non-negotiable for any business.

“Your products or services are ambassadors of your brand,” he emphasizes. “Quality is what sets you apart from your competitors and keeps customers coming back for more.”

The one-day business seminar left attendees with immense knowledge and inspiration to take their businesses to new heights.

Sheikh Bafi’s insights on effective marketing strategies and the importance of careful planning and observation resonated deeply among all the attendees.

KNUST Business School lecturer Dr Abdul Samad Muntaka stressed the importance of forward-thinking and flexibility in business strategies to remain competitive and relevant in today’s dynamic market.

Dr. Muntaka urged entrepreneurs to plan ahead and anticipate future trends, and stressed the importance of not being left behind in the fast-paced business world. He emphasized that even if business owners aim to thrive for a decade or longer, they should maintain flexible pricing structures to attract and retain a diverse customer base.

He encouraged aspiring and established business professionals to recognize the power of networking.

By building relationships and collaborating with coworkers, individuals can streamline their operations and reduce workload, ensuring that tasks are completed quickly and efficiently.

These insights shared by Dr. Muntaka underline the importance of adaptability, foresight and collaboration in achieving success in the competitive business landscape.

The seminar was attended by a large number of attendees from Muslim communities in the Ashanti region, which has been held in the region on several occasions, at least ten times in total.

The seminar was on this topic; “Applying Effective Marketing Strategies to Competitive Urges.”

