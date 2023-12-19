Go ahead, invest in AI. But buy this stock as an insurance policy

Seafood Grocery Store Shopping-1200×800-5b2df79

Stocks of companies that are part of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution attract intense attention from investors, as they should.

These include both generationally successful blue chip technology companies Alphabet and prefer upstarts C3.ai Which may or may not prove to be on the same long-term trajectory.

Of course, don’t overlook the investment treasure trove that potentially exists among the growing group of AI players. These are the companies at the forefront of innovation that can profitably disrupt existing industries while creating new markets, and may continue to do so in the years to come.

In the meantime, don’t get so busy that you overlook the lasting value of diversification as an insurance policy against the vagaries of a high-flying market sector. (Remember the dot-com explosion that happened just 20 years ago?)

proven dividend agreed between shares

Keeping some cash in proven dividend stocks is a great way to diversify and strengthen your portfolio. These companies tend to be in mature industries with established business models, and have predictable cash flows into their own coffers and your coffers.

The effect is cumulative and permanent. According to a new study from Hartford Funds, reinvested dividends – through the magic of compounding – account for 69% of total returns. S&P 500 Index from 1960.

Although it’s not that long, it’s a good stock to consider in this part of your investment strategy Samhat Realty (NYSE:ADC), a real estate investment trust (REIT), which has delivered an average annual total return of 11.3% since going public in 1994. As the chart below shows, over the last 10 years, Agri has posted annual dividend growth of 5.9%, making its total returns higher than the major indexes over that time.

What’s right about this REIT?

As a REIT, Agri Realty is required by tax law to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders each year as dividends. This suburban Detroit firm is very comfortable with its growing portfolio, which currently includes approximately 2,100 properties in 49 states.

One of the industry’s leading retail REITs, Agri is diversified in its holdings, with approximately 70% of its rents coming from investment-grade tenants. wal-mart At 6.2% of fare rolls, but no other retailer accounts for more than 5%. By industry, grocery and home improvement stores account for 9.7% and 8.6% of rent rolls, respectively, Agri said in its third-quarter earnings report.

Agree pays monthly, making it perhaps a little more favorable to passive-income investors, and it’s currently yielding about 4.9% on a share price of about $61. Analysts have given it a consensus target price of $67.69, which is about 10% upside which adds to its attractiveness and sustainability.

No guarantees, but some insurance

Dividend stocks like Agri Realty and more volatile issues from AI start-ups both have their place in a balanced portfolio. This mix is ​​highly individualized, depending on factors such as your desire for investment income, retirement timeline, and risk tolerance.

While this is probably more reassurance than insurance, investing in a proven performer like Agri Realty can help provide some confidence about the overall performance of your portfolio while you head for the big score in the explosive, emerging field of AI investing. Let’s check the market.

