GM’s tentative agreement with auto union could signal end of auto strikes

General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative labor contract on Monday. The agreement comes days after Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis entered into a tentative agreement for a four-and-a-half-year labor agreement.

Even before a formal announcement regarding the UAW-GM agreement was made, President Joseph Biden made a statement about the agreement.

Biden said he has spoken to UAW President Sean Fain. “These agreements ensure that the iconic Big Three can still lead the world in quality and innovation.”

Following Biden’s statement, the UAW ratified the agreement, saying it matches the Ford and Stellantis agreement. “All three of the Big Three now have a tentative agreement with the UAW,” it says. “All three agreements break records and better unite our union.”

“Once again, we have had many surprising victories,” Fain said in a union video posted after Biden’s statement. “We were tireless in our fight to win the record contract.”

The UAW won a 25% raise and reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments over the course of the contract. This agreement reduces the time for members to receive top pay rates. Moving forward in negotiations, the UAW demanded a 40% raise over the life of the contract.

Under Fenn, the union changed its strategy for labor negotiations with Detroit automakers. The UAW went on strike against some plants of all three companies in mid-September. As time went on it added additional actions to the strike.

Until this year, unions usually selected a so-called target company and concentrated bargaining efforts there. The UAW would then like to extend the basic conditions to the other two automakers. If there had been a strike, it would have been in only one company.

Before the end of the month, the UAW joined the strike at all three automakers’ largest, most profitable factories. In GM’s case, that was the Arlington, Texas plant that produces the Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade.

After the UAW reached agreements with Ford and then Stellantis, GM was under pressure. The union turned up the pressure Saturday night, when it added the Spring Hill, Tennessee, operation to its walkout against GM.

The union has started the process of ratifying the Ford agreement. Stellantis ratification will begin in a few days. The UAW halted its strike and sent members back to work at Ford and Stellantis during the ratification period. It also put pressure on GM, facing the prospect of rivals resuming vehicle production while it was still bargaining with the UAW.

The move toward electric vehicles was a major backdrop for the attacks against Ford, Stellantis and GM. Automakers are counting on profits from large pickups and SUVs to finance investments in EVs. Companies are under pressure from governments around the world to switch to EVs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

For the UAW, the drive toward EVs also presents challenges. EV assembly does not require that many workers. Some UAW-represented factories make engines and transmissions for conventional internal combustion engines. One of FEN’s main goals was to protect members’ jobs during the switch to EVs.