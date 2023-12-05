GM's Cruise robotaxi service fined for allegedly hiding severity of San Francisco crash

California regulators are accusing a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors of concealing the severity of a crash involving one of its driverless cars, raising fears they may add fines to the recent suspension of its California license. Can.

Based on documents filed late last week by the California Public Utilities Commission, the potential fine over GM’s Cruise service could be nearly $1.5 million.

The notice orders Cruise to appear at an evidentiary hearing on February 6 to determine whether the robotaxi service misled regulators about what happened after one of its driverless cars collided with a pedestrian. What happened was that, earlier in the evening, it had collided with another vehicle driven by a human being. October 2 in San Francisco.

The February hearing comes just six months after the commission authorized Cruise’s robotaxi service to charge passengers for round-the-clock rides throughout San Francisco, despite strong objections from city officials who have opposed driverless cars. Was warned of malfunction.

Three weeks after Cruz’s October 2 crash, the California Department of Motor Vehicles effectively shut down the robotaxi service by suspending its license to operate in the state.

The suspension was a major blow to Cruise and its corporate parent GM, which had incurred heavy losses during the development of the driverless service, which was supposed to generate $1 billion in revenue by 2025 as it expanded beyond San Francisco.

After losing nearly $6 billion since the end of 2019, Cruise has shifted into reverse as it struggles to control the consequences of an Oct. 2 crash in which a run-over pedestrian was seriously injured and Recently CEO and co-founder Kyle had to resign. Vogt.

Without directly addressing the potential fine, GM CEO Mary Barra said Monday that the October crash had helped the automaker learn more about the need for transparency and a better relationship with regulators.

“We’re very focused on straightening the ship here because this is technology that can make our way from point A to point B safer,” Barra told a gathering of automotive media.

Barra also pointed to an overhaul of Cruz’s management that included a restructuring of its government-relations and legal teams as a sign of progress. “We think we can do things more effectively,” he said.

Cruz issued his own statement, pledging to respond “in a timely manner” to the Public Utilities Commission’s concerns. The company has already hired an outside law firm to investigate its response to the October 2 crash.

The most serious questions about the incident relate to Cruise’s handling of the video that shows the robotaxi, dubbed “Panini,” dragging a pedestrian 20 feet (6 meters) at a speed of seven miles per hour before stopping.

In a December 1 filing detailing how Cruise made revelations about the crash, the Public Utilities Commission claimed the company tried for more than two weeks to hide how its robotaxi reacted to the crash.

The documents allege that Cruz began the cover-up by calling a regulatory analyst on October 3, who was told that the robotaxi had stopped immediately after hitting the pedestrian, without disclosing that the vehicle was actually the injured person. Had gone 20 feet ahead with.

According to regulatory filings, Cruise did not provide the video footage until October 19. According to the PUC, the cover-up lasted 15 days, leading to a potential fine of $100,000 per day or $1.5 million on Cruise and GM.

AP Auto Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this story.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

