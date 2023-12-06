GMEX ZERO13 wins COP28 TechSprint and continues network expansion

London, United Arab Emirates –News Direct–Platodata

● Technology solution selected as winner for Blockchain technology

● British innovation in digital sustainable finance showcased and recognized at COP28

● Added Universal Carbon Registry, DeCarb.Earth, Quote Intelligence Solutions and Plato Data Intelligence

London, United Arab Emirates, December 6, 2023 – (PlatoData via 500Newswire) – GMEX Group’s initiative providing Digital Climate Fintech Platform-as-a-Service announces the addition of four new participants to its Asset Settlement Network and the selection of ZERO13 as its Winner Feeling happy. The prestigious COP28 TechSprint for blockchain technology.

Launched by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), the COP28 Presidency, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), the COP28 TechSprint recognizes solutions that address challenges in sustainable finance and scaling up Let’s focus on. Promoting climate action through advanced innovative technology solutions. The awards are based on problem statements developed in three categories: AI, Blockchain and IoT and Sensor Technologies. ZERO13 was selected as the winner in the Blockchain category, providing ‘innovative blockchain solutions in sustainable finance to scale up climate action’.

ZERO13 is a pioneering UK-led solution that promotes connectivity and collaboration across global climate markets, providing an ecosystem that addresses fragmentation, greenwashing, double counting and price transparency in carbon credit markets and beyond. These activities can positively impact water, food and energy security globally, which in turn supports economic growth, increases investment in sustainable initiatives and enhances community development.

Since its launch, ZERO13 has expanded its interoperable ‘network of networks’ and grown its partnerships, connecting climate tech and climate fintech firms. Universal Carbon Registry, DeCarb.Earth, Quote Intelligence Solutions and Plato Data Intelligence now join the 50+ end-to-end data, issuance, trading, clearing and settlement lifecycle participants collaborating with the platform.

ZERO13 is a cloud-native platform designed to be infrastructure-agnostic, ensuring flexibility in deployment. It features various DApps to execute cross-ledger functions such as security policies and management of digital assets, Asset Settlement Network (ASN) for atomic settlement. The ZERO13 ecosystem acts as a decentralized hub, streamlining workflows between multiple exchanges, participants, custodians, and registries. It seamlessly integrates digital monitoring and verification providers for real-time asset checks on carbon offset supply and project provenance analysis.

Hirander Mishra, CEO of GMAX Group and ZERO13 Said, “We are excited and grateful to be recognized as the winner of such a major award at COP28. We are at a critical juncture in the carbon market, where innovation is essential to make a meaningful impact on tackling climate change. He added, “It is great to see that a broad spectrum of players across the carbon value chain are increasingly adopting the collaborative approach that ZERO13 advocates, bringing climate tech and climate fintech together more closely. “

Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, Oliver Christian Said: “I am delighted that GMEX Group is leading the way in providing solutions for climate tech and climate fintech. The expansion of ZERO13 announced at COP28 is testament to the UK’s innovation in digital sustainable finance.”

Atul Kumar Mishra, Managing Director, Universal Carbon Registry (UCR) Adding: “We are delighted to be digitally integrated into ZERO13, allowing our suppliers of high quality carbon credits to easily access trading, clearing and settlement capabilities.”

Marco Funk, CEO of DeCarb.Earth commented: “Our partnership with ZERO13 enables a completely end-to-end carbon credit solution. We generate offsets through our IoT-enabled projects and get them third-party audited and registered, and in turn can sell them seamlessly as spot or forward contracts through market access ZERO13.

Dallas Toth, CEO of Quote Intelligence Solutions Added: “Quote is a powerful AI intelligence solution that provides insights into smart data and conversations across the web, real-time, with narrative analytics. Its integration with ZERO13 enables users to view sentiment-based ESG ratings for companies and measure the impact of their sustainability actions.

Brian Feinberg, CEO of Plato Data Intelligence commented: “The ZERO13 integration of Plato AI ESG as an open intelligence repository and platform that unlocks the power of vertical search in a highly scalable and engaging way allows ZERO13 ecosystem participants to consume and synthesize real-time ESG data intelligence Enables to do.”

Please view the COP28 UAE Tech Sprint official announcement here: https://www.bis.org/hub/2023_cop28_techsprint.htm

The COP28 UAE Tech Sprint Report can be accessed here: https://www.bis.org/innovation_hub/projects/2023_cop28_techsprint.pdf

About GMEX Group Limited

GDEX Group (GDEX) provides sustainable digital solutions for the new age global markets. The firm is a leading global provider of multi-asset exchange trading and post-trade software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) market infrastructure solutions and ‘network of networks’ digital platform services. GDEX meets the needs of an end-to-end regulatory and contract environment for issuance, trading, clearing and settlement across exchanges and across multiple asset classes, including traditional, digital and hybrid assets, carbon credits and ESG real-world assets.

GMEX acquired Pyctor from ING in July 2022. It was previously used by ING, ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas Securities Services (BNPPSS), Citibank, Invesco, Societe Generale – Forge, State Street, UBS and other major institutional players in the UK regulatory sandbox. tests.

GMEX Industry Recognition Awards include:

● Best Development of the Year in Fintech’- 2022

● Best Global Hybrid Finance Fintech Company’ – 2022

● The best solution for trading digital assets’ – 2023

● Most Influential Fintech Firms of 2023 – 2023

For more information on GMEX please visit https://www.gmex-group.com/,

About Zero13

ZERO13, a GMEX initiative, is an automated AI and blockchain-powered international carbon exchange, registry and aggregation hub ecosystem. Accessed as a ‘Platform as a Service’ (PaaS), ZERO13 Hub provides a distributed point of entry for digital issuance, trading and settlement of real-world assets such as carbon credits and ESG securities.

The ZERO13 Hub connects multiple international carbon exchanges, registries, custodians and ESG project owners for supply verification, transparent pricing and real-time settlement. Connections are via API and blockchain enabled by ZERO13 Chain (Pycter).

Pycter’s technology has been used to extend the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities of ZERO13 Hub and power ZERO13 Chain as a multi-blockchain and multi-API interoperable ‘network of networks’ . It is an effective and robust mechanism to optimize delivery versus payment (DVP) contracts through native integration for settlement of various assets, token deposits.

For more information on ZERO13 please visit https://www.zero13.net/,

