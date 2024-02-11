GME 2.0: The 'GameStop' meme keeps the coin pumping on Solana

The price of a digital token bearing the name GameStop has exploded over the past day, evoking memories of the meme stock craze of early 2021. However, despite the name, the major video game retailer has nothing to do with this cryptocurrency.

The “GME” token running on the Solana blockchain has surged by 105% in the last 24 hours. Despite having no formal ties to GameStop, the meme coin is trying to capitalize on the company’s image among traders who drove its stock price to astronomical levels last year.

What’s behind the hype?

The GME token has attracted more than $20 million in trading volume and now has a market cap of close to $59 million. The price of $0.0087 may not seem remarkable, but it represents a massive profit for early buyers.

Meme coins and stocks thrive on hype rather than fundamentals. They often take advantage of cultural events and major brands to attract speculation from thrill-seeking traders.

GameStop has retained strong name recognition through the short squeeze, which led to its stock rising a staggering 2,500% in January 2021. Traders coordinating on Reddit and Discord drove up shares of the video game retailer to punish short sellers who had bet against the company.

The frenzy eventually subsided, but GameStop stock remains highly volatile compared to the overall market. This enduring attraction likely inspired the creation of the Solana token to capitalize on the name recognition of the GameStop brand.

A Long History of Crypto Memes

Meme coins have become a mainstay throughout the crypto sphere. While some investors dismiss them as a joke, meme tokens have created immense wealth in a short period of time.

Dogecoin introduced the concept in 2013 by taking the popular Shiba Inu Doge meme and turning it into a digital currency. After Elon Musk and other celebrities began promoting Dogecoin in 2020, its market cap exceeded $80 billion at its peak.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin also received $1 billion worth of SHIB tokens from the project’s unnamed founder in 2021. Buterin immediately donated the coins, but not before the SHIB community became nervous about a potential dump.

A key difference from GameStop stock

Unlike GameStop stock, the GME meme coin has no intrinsic value tied to the company’s performance. It is a digital token bearing the letters GME with a brand identity borrowed from the video game retailer.

While GameStop stock is still publicly traded on regulated exchanges, meme coins remain in the Wild West of the crypto sphere with minimal oversight. They have a high risk of pump-and-dump rigging and developers suddenly abandoning projects and siphoning off investor funds.

This has already happened with the original GameStop NFT token minted on Ethereum in early 2022. After coming out strong and earning $1.6 million, the new Solana version emerged to fill the void.

boom and bust cycles

Meme coins follow a predictable trajectory. They explode based on hype and FOMO, then fizzle out after buying power.

Dogecoin lost more than 80% of its value after peaking in mid-2021. However, it remains one of the rare meme coins with enduring appeal even years after its launch. It presents an extremely high risk/reward proposition that continues to entice thrill-seeking crypto traders.

GameStop’s groundbreaking NFT venture

Ironically, while the meme coin world tried to capitalize on GameStop’s aura, the retailer’s own NFT initiative never got off the ground.

GameStop launched an NFT marketplace last July in hopes of repositioning itself for the Web3 era. However, sales declined since launch, with only $1.7 million in transactions across more than 54,000 wallet installs.

Earlier this month, GameStop announced plans to shut down its NFT platform due to its weak performance. It will shut down this Friday, February 2, barely six months after launch.

GameStop may want to relaunch its NFT business using a different model in the future. But for now, its groundbreaking decentralization experiment has come to an unceremonious end.

closing thoughts

The GameStop brand holds a strong nostalgic appeal that crypto developers are eager to exploit, although without the company’s permission or involvement.

The latest Solana meme coin has already made millions in paper profits taking advantage of this promotion. However, based on historical trends, a similar or larger decline could occur just as quickly as the buying power dissipates.

Those considering pursuing these short-term gains should exercise extreme caution and skepticism. The meme coin craze can disappear faster than it emerges. GameStop itself no longer wants to be a part of this hype after the failure of its NFT venture. Traders should not confuse interest in meme coins with confidence in the future of the underlying company.

Andrew is a blockchain developer who developed his interest in cryptocurrencies during his post-graduation studies in blockchain development. He is a keen observer of details and shares his passion for coding as well as writing. His backend knowledge of blockchain helps him give a unique perspective to his writing skills and deliver a credible craft in explaining concepts like blockchain programming, languages, and token minting. He also frequently shares technical details and performance indicators of ICOs and IDOs.

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com