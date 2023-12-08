Gmail quietly releases massive security update for 1.8 billion users

Massive Gmail security update should reduce spam like never before SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google has quietly introduced its biggest security upgrade to Gmail users in years. Here’s what the AI-powered update will do.

Flexible and efficient text vectorizer may not sound very exciting even when you add machine learning into it. But Google says that as far as Gmail is concerned, RETVec represents one of the “biggest defense upgrades in recent years,” and it’s a great thing for the 1.8 billion users of the largest email app on the planet. There is news.

What is RETwake?

In a posting on the Google Security Blog, Google’s director of cybersecurity and AI research, Eli Bursztein, along with software engineer Marina Zhang, explain in detail how RETVec works and what implications it has for Gmail users.

Gmail relies on text classification models to identify emails that are delivering harmful content and flag them as dangerous spam. From a security practitioner’s perspective, filtering phishing emails containing malicious links is one of the best defenses for the average email user. “These types of texts are difficult for machine learning models to classify,” Bursztein and Zhang write, “because bad actors rely on adversarial text manipulation to actively attempt to evade classifiers.” One way to do this is to use “homoglyphs, invisible characters, and keyword stuffing to bypass defenses”.

AI to the rescue

This is where RETVec comes into play. This multilingual text vectorizer helps those machine learning models and takes them towards classification nirvana while reducing computational costs in the process. The real numbers are impressive: using RETVec to replace the old Gmail text vectorizer improves spam detection by 38%, and the false positive rate drops to 19.4%. As far as computational costs are concerned, equally impressive numbers emerge. In terms of tensor processing units, the use of custom integrated circuits used by Google to accelerate machine learning workloads has been reduced by 83%.

When will the RETVec Gmail security update reach me?

However, the best news is that if you are a Gmail user you don’t have to wait to see the benefits of RETVec. Google is testing it until 2023, and I believe it has now been rolled out to all Gmail users with a quiet but massive security upgrade.

“Over the past year, we extensively tested RETVec inside Google to evaluate its usefulness and found it to be highly effective for security and anti-abuse applications,” the Google security update posting said. Defense upgrades in recent years.”

Personally, I have seen an increase in the false positive rate. However, this may be because my emails contain a lot of security-related content and so red flags appear for very good reason. Let me know in the comments if you’ve seen improvements in Gmail spam detection in recent weeks.