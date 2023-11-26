Gmail and Photo content purge starts in 5 days: Protect your data now

Don’t delay, act now to save your old Gmail account SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The countdown clock is ticking for the great inactive Google account purge. Act fast to save your old Gmail and Photos content. Here’s what you need to know and do.

With just days to go before the December 1st deadline when Google begins implementing an updated inactive account policy, users are concerned about what will happen to their content such as Gmail messages, photos, and documents.

The good news is that, for most Gmail and Photos users, their accounts will be safe from deletion of incoming content. That’s because most of the 1.8 billion Gmail users and 2 billion Google Photos users have active accounts.

According to Google policy terms, they have accessed their Google accounts within the last two years. Although there are no statistics available to tell how many inactive Google accounts there are, if the number is only 1%, that would still mean 18 million Gmail users and 20 million Google Photos users in the crosshairs. That’s a lot of messages and photos that are about to go into the giant trash can in the sky.

Why is Google removing Gmail and Photos content?

The official reason is to improve security. As Ruth Critchley, vice president of product management at Google, said in the May 2023 update, “If an account has not been used for a long time, it is more likely to be compromised.” This may seem somewhat odd, but it makes sense, as older accounts are less likely to run things like two-factor authentication. Google itself says it has internal data that shows these are, in fact, inactive accounts. are “10 times less likely than active accounts” to use 2FA. I would recommend that you complete the Google Account Security Checkup when you sign in to an inactive account to make sure it is properly protected. A compromised Google account is like the key to a threat actor’s online empire, although the value of an abandoned account can be argued to be much less than an active one. I suspect there are additional reasons behind the change in the inactive account policy, not least the cost of storing all that apparently unwanted data.

Check Google Account Security When Logging Into Your Old Account Dewey Winder/Google

More from ForbesHackers target Gmail – secure your account now with these 3 steps

How to stop Google from deleting your Gmail and Photos content

So, what should you do to guarantee that your precious memories survive this purging? First of all, if your Google Account is associated with an educational establishment or is commercial, it is outside the scope of the Deactivate Account policy and your content and data are safe. If your account includes YouTube content, this is also protected. However, everything else is within scope provided there has been no account access in the last two years.

As I reported earlier this month, account access covers a lot of ground in terms of marking someone as active. “If you’ve read or sent an email using Gmail, stored something in Google Drive, downloaded an app from the Google Play Store, added a photo to Google Photos, or even Even if you’ve performed a Google search while logged into the account, your valuable content is safe.” As for Google Photos, you’ll need to make sure you’ve specifically logged in to it within the last two years.

More from ForbesGoogle says deleting Gmail and Photos content will start on December 1

Don’t delay, act now

You can’t sit back and assume that your content is safe just because you haven’t received one of the account deletion notification emails sent by Google this year. We all know how easy it is to miss an email, even an important one from Google. Instead, you have to be active and signed in to any and all Google accounts and services you use. This way, you can rest assured that your content will not be removed. It’s important to note that this purging policy doesn’t just apply to Gmail and Photos; Instead, it’s an account-based thing that will also grab Google Drive, Docs, and calendar data.